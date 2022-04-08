South Bronx High School shooting: Teen girl killed, 2 others wounded in shooting near campus



A teen girl is dead and two other teens are wounded after a gunman opened fire outside of a Bronx school campus on Friday.

Shots rang out Friday afternoon outside of the South Bronx Educational Campus on East 156th Street just before 1:45 p.m.

A 16-year-old girl was struck in the torso and died from her injuries.

Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg while a 17-year-old boy was struck in his buttocks.

All three were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

One witness told Eyewitness News that he heard the gunfire.

“About three shots. You know, but that’s a normal in this area, you know, hearing shots, but this is unbelievable. This needs to stop,” Freddy Brown said.

So far, police have made no arrests.

Investigators said the suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s and was wearing a grey sweatsuit and black vest.

Detectives are trying to sort out who was targeted and who was not and they said it’s possible no one was the intended target.

There are several schools at the campus.

One of the girls is believed to be a student at the University Prep Charter High School. The other two victims attend Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School, also at the site.

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip