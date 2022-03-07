World

South Brunswick Fire Draws Major Response – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
South Brunswick Fire Draws Major Response – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
South Brunswick Fire Draws Major Response – Gadget Clock

South Brunswick Fire Draws Major Response – Gadget Clock

South Brunswick Fire Draws Major Response – Gadget Clock

What to Know

  • A fast-moving fire erupted at the South Ridge Apartments in South Brunswick Township Monday morning
  • One father threw his baby out a second-floor window and down to firefighters and police officers below
  • Nearly 50 people have been displaced by the extensive damage

A fast-moving blaze erupted at a New Jersey apartment complex Monday, sending firefighters scrambling as at least one father had to throw his baby from a second-floor unit to escape the flames, authorities say.

The fire broke out at the South Ridge Apartments in South Brunswick Township around 8 a.m. and quickly escalated to three alarms.

The baby thrown from the window was caught by firefighters and police who responded to the scene, which was rife with emergency vehicles and personnel.

Fire officials also say the dad jumped from the second-floor window headfirst to escape the blaze. He, too, was caught by officers. The child and father suffered minor injuries.

People were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross has responded to the apartments to help some 50 people displaced by the fire.

#South #Brunswick #Fire #Draws #Major #Response #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Newark police officer hospitalized after being shot; Suspect in custody

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment