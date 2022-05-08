South Carolina boy trapped in 40 foot well rescued by firefighters after clinging to pipes



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In South Carolina, a 14-year-old man was rescued by firefighters after being trapped inside a 40-foot well.

The teenager was rescued by firefighters from the Gaffney City Fire Department on May 7 after falling into a well in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Third South Carolina Mall shooting suspect arrested six days after Manhunt

The fire department responded at 7:57 a.m. and was able to pull a teenager out of the well by 8:24 a.m. when a firefighter was lowered into the well, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

Prior to the rescue, firefighters made a voice contact with the teenager who was tapping water and holding a well pipe.

South Carolina Mall shooting injures 12, detains three: officials

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the incidents were “not routine.”

“Our firefighters often train for these situations, not regularly but they do happen. We are proud of the professionalism shown by our crew,” the fire department wrote.