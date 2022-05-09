South Carolina man accused of three sexual assaults is charged with violating probation, disorderly conduct



A 19-year-old South Carolina man accused of three counts of sexual harassment who struck an application contract that allowed him to avoid jail time last month was arrested Monday morning for disorderly conduct and breach of his probation, according to court records and arrest reports.

Bowen Gray Turner originally faced two counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for the incidents that occurred in October 2018 and June 2019, but later agreed to plead guilty to first-degree assault and only a count of batteries.

Circuit Judge Markle Dennis sentenced Turner to five years in prison on April 8 under the Youth Offenders Act.

“If he has completed five years without any offenses and has done all the necessary counseling, he does not have to register as a sex offender,” Dennis said at the hearing last month.

On Monday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted the 19-year-old after he “stalled” in the middle of a street shortly before midnight, and Turner was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

Turner, who had a “strong smell of alcoholic beverages”, gave the deputy a “false response” to what he was doing, initially saying he had come from a nearby bar but then said he had come out of the forest or was returning. From a gas station.

Turner eventually told deputies that he had three drinks at a local bar that he bought from a bartender using his credit card, according to an arrest report.

The deputy put Turner under arrest and advised him to wear a mask because of the COVID-19 protocol, at which point Turner allegedly said, “If you try to put that mask on me, I will bite your f ——. – Fingers closed. ” Turner was told he was being recorded and was wearing a mask.

Turner’s attorney, State Sen. Brad Hutto, did not return a request for comment Monday.

The Dallas stalker was accused of sexual harassment by Turner in October 2018, his family said. Turner was charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in the lawsuit, but the prosecutor informed his family April 6 that his office was withdrawing the complaint “on the grounds that he was no longer with us and could not testify that it was Brett Tabatabai.” , Older sister of Dallas Stallor, recently wrote.

Staller died in November 2021, more than three years after the alleged attack.

“It’s really hard to look at him outside and around, to see pictures of him walking around and just living his life, and seeing some people’s comments on Facebook, or seeing people protecting him or people removing things from his grave.” Initially, Tabatabai told Gadget Clock Digital.

Another alleged victim of Turner, Chloe Bass, has spoken publicly about being at a party in June 2019 when Turner pulled her into the back of a truck around 3 a.m. and sexually assaulted her.

“I think whatever we say falls on deaf ears,” Bess told a news conference with his family last month after Turner was sentenced to five years in prison for assault. “It’s a very defeated feeling, but I refuse to be defeated.”

Turner was also investigated for allegedly assaulting a third victim in Calhoun County in April 2018, but no charges were eventually filed, Sarah Ford and the victim’s attorney told Gadget Clock Digital.

Turner is holding a 257.50 bond on Monday afternoon. Court records do not indicate that he posted the bond.

Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.