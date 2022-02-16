World

South Carolina man gets life for 1976 cold case killing

17 seconds ago
A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder that remained unresolved for more than four decades until a DNA match helped investigators crack the case.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that Charles Ugvin Coleman pleaded guilty Tuesday to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson in March 1976, before trial began in Fairfield County Courthouse.

Pipette the sample kept in the vial to find out the DNA evidence in the forensic lab.

Pipette the sample kept in the vial to find out the DNA evidence in the forensic lab.
(Andrew Brooks via Getty Images)

The 66-year-old was indicted in October 2020. He entered an Alford petition, which means he does not plead guilty but pleads guilty to a plea because he is likely to be convicted, according to Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman.

According to Coleman’s lawyer, public defender William Frick, a sexual harassment charge was dismissed as part of the petition in question.

Lawyers said Coleman could be eligible for parole in less than nine years because the court had to enforce the law at the time of the crime. State law in 1976 required that a person convicted of murder be eligible for parole after 10 years in prison. According to Frick, Coleman has received 16 months in prison credit since his arrest.

Police car with siren light

Police car with siren light
(iStock)

Illuminating DNA molecules. DNA helix model

Illuminating DNA molecules. DNA helix model
(iStock)

Wilson, a 45-year-old Chester man, was sexually assaulted, suffocated and beaten to death after leaving his shift at a textile plant, South Carolina law enforcement agents and prosecutors said.

Coleman was charged in September 2020 with DNA, according to a 1976 crime scene sample.

