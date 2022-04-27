South Carolina shooter intentionally targeted police officer: police chief



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The man who killed a police officer in South Carolina over the weekend did so intentionally, tracking him down with his rifle before firing fatally, a police chief said during a news conference Tuesday.

Cayce Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was shot dead Sunday when he responded to a domestic violence call at a residence just before 3 a.m., when a woman said a man was threatening her and her child with a rifle, the department said.

A South Carolina officer has been killed while on duty, police say

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Austin Le Henderson, was intent on his actions, shot Bar once inside the house, then fired again at a group of officers trying to pull Bar to safety, Cayce Police Chief Chris Quinn said.

“What he did was accounted for. He killed our officer,” Cowan told the press.

A Las Vegas police officer was hit and run over during a traffic stop

After the officers opened fire, Henderson reportedly left his wife and daughter in a closet, holding them hostage for several hours before dying from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

The wife and daughter were not harmed in the incident, although officials said they were distraught.

Barr, who survived a shooting in 2017 when he was a trainee, was a favorite of his community, the police chief said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and Chief Kawan did not ask questions at the press conference.