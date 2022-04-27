World

South Carolina shooter intentionally targeted police officer: police chief

17 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
South Carolina shooter intentionally targeted police officer: police chief
Written by admin
South Carolina shooter intentionally targeted police officer: police chief

South Carolina shooter intentionally targeted police officer: police chief

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The man who killed a police officer in South Carolina over the weekend did so intentionally, tracking him down with his rifle before firing fatally, a police chief said during a news conference Tuesday.

Cayce Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was shot dead Sunday when he responded to a domestic violence call at a residence just before 3 a.m., when a woman said a man was threatening her and her child with a rifle, the department said.

A South Carolina officer has been killed while on duty, police say

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Austin Le Henderson, was intent on his actions, shot Bar once inside the house, then fired again at a group of officers trying to pull Bar to safety, Cayce Police Chief Chris Quinn said.

“What he did was accounted for. He killed our officer,” Cowan told the press.

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan spoke at a news conference on Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022, in response to a domestic disturbance following the shooting deaths of police K-9 officers, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technician Drew Barr in South Carolina on Sunday morning.

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan spoke at a news conference on Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022, in response to a domestic disturbance following the shooting deaths of police K-9 officers, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technician Drew Barr in South Carolina on Sunday morning.
(Quays Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer was hit and run over during a traffic stop

After the officers opened fire, Henderson reportedly left his wife and daughter in a closet, holding them hostage for several hours before dying from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Public Security Officer Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr was shot and killed early Sunday morning, the Case Police Department confirmed.

Public safety officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was shot dead early Sunday morning, the Case Police Department confirmed.
(Quays Police Department)

READ Also  Imran Khan the first Pakistani PM, who lost the no-confidence motion, who is Shahbaz Sharif who will be the next PM?

The wife and daughter were not harmed in the incident, although officials said they were distraught.

Barr, who survived a shooting in 2017 when he was a trainee, was a favorite of his community, the police chief said.

Police (Ishtok)

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and Chief Kawan did not ask questions at the press conference.

#South #Carolina #shooter #intentionally #targeted #police #officer #police #chief

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment