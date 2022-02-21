South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25; Kim Mulkey, LSU in top 10



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kim Mulkey is back in the LSU top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers climbed three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women’s basketball pole on Monday.

Mulkey, who has won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor’s coach, led LSU to 23 wins in his first season at Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeast Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week’s vote.

LSU was last in the top 10 on December 14, 2009 and has not won so many games since the 2011-12 season ended with 23 wins. The Tigers then-no. 17 Florida Sunday in front of 13,620 fans, the fourth largest women’s basketball crowd in school history.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Gamecocks continued their race for the vote after defeating then-Nong. 12 Tennessee Sunday to earn at least one share SEC title.

South Carolina is followed by 2nd Stanford and 3rd North Carolina State. The North Carolina Pole jumped six steps to win against Lewisville at No. 18, dropping one place to No. 4.

Baylor has risen to fifth place. Michigan was sixth and UConn was seventh. Iowa State was one place behind LSU, and Indiana has been rounded out in the top 10. The Huskies dropped to fifth place after losing twice.

Rising Irish

Notre Dame has moved up five places to No. 14 – the best ranking since its final title-winning 2018-2019 season. The Irish have games left against Clemson and Louisville. Notre Dame also took a break after announcing a losing win for the Irish at the Atlantic Coast Conference in Virginia on Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for January 25 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. This is the second confiscation incident for Virginia in the last two weeks.

Not enough

Kansas (19-5) is just outside the top 25. The Jayhawks have a tough remaining schedule for the Big 12 game against No. 8 Iowa State, No. 5 Baylor, No. 11 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma. Kansas has not been ranked since 2013.

Game of the week

No. 6 Michigan No. 21 Iowa, Sunday. The last time the teams faced off, Caitlin Clarke scored 46 points in a losing attempt for the Hockey. Michigan will win its first Big Ten regular-season crown if it can beat rival Michigan State on Thursday and overtake Iowa again.