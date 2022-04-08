South Carolina transgender athlete bill advances in state House



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The South Carolina House of Representatives has approved a bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports at public grade schools and universities.

The bill, which saw nearly 1,000 proposed and rejected amendments, passed by 82-28 votes on Tuesday. Despite overwhelming support, the bill has sparked hours of debate.

“We need to make sure our girls are safe, and I’m committed to that, so let the chips fall where they fall,” said Cesar McKnight, the state’s Democratic representative, according to a report in Center Square.

Biden admin agencies refuse to answer, ‘What is a woman?’

“Do you know why they came in second and third? Because that transgender woman was a man who swam like a man,” McKnight added. “And you can’t ignore the fact that transgender young women have the physical benefits of being a man, and those benefits can’t be surpassed by women.”

In more than a dozen states across the country, South Carolina enacts similar legislation on women’s sports events.

The Utah The legislature voted in March to overturn Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto, which would bar transgender girls from participating in women’s sports in schools across the state.

A 56-18 vote requires a super majority, with the Republican-controlled House first voting to overturn Cox’s veto. Shortly afterwards, the Senate gave final approval to override the veto by a vote of 21-8.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Steit signed into law a bill last week barring transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports, joining dozens of other states with similar legislation.

Along with more than a dozen young female athletes, including her 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed the measure, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau. Save the Women’s Sports Act “

Govt. Andy Bassier off Kentucky She has vetoed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in gender-segregated sports events.

Bessier, a Democrat, refused to sign the bill Wednesday after claiming it was probably unconstitutional. Bessier claims the law is “discriminatory against transgender people” and therefore will not stand up in court.