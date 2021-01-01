South China Sea News: Chinese PLA warship approaches Aleutian Islands in the shadow of US Coast Guard

Highlights Dragon responds to US navy, challenges Chinese navy in South China Sea

China sends missile-equipped warships under US nose near an island in Alaska

Not only that, but all these Chinese warships were also present in the exclusive economic zone of the United States.

Beijing

The US Navy was challenged by a dragon in the South China Sea. China sent four deadly warships under the US nose near an island in Alaska. Not only that, but all these Chinese warships were present in the exclusive economic zone of America. The US Coast Guard itself has confirmed this by publishing its pictures. It is said that the incident of the Chinese navy approaching Alaska took place in August but it has now been revealed.

The U.S. Coast Guard made the revelation at a time when Hu Shijin, editor of China’s official Siren Global Times, had criticized U.S. naval operations in the South China Sea. He also warned that China’s People’s Liberation Army could take similar action against the United States. It is said that the photographs of the Chinese warships were taken on August 29 and August 30. Now the captions of these pictures have been mysteriously removed from the website.

The warship is equipped with a variety of killer missiles

The caption states that the pictures were taken in the US Exclusive Economic Zone near the Aleutian Islands in the international maritime area. It is not yet clear whether Chinese warships are present in the US Exclusive Economic Zone near Alaska. The type of these Chinese warships was not immediately confirmed. Although the headline read, ‘Guided missile cruiser, a guided missile destroyer, a spy warship and an auxiliary ship were present.’

Independent observers had previously reported that Japanese authorities had seen four PLA naval warships sailing from east to west across the Soy Strait. He said the Chinese warship was heading toward EEZ in Alaska on August 24. These ships also included a Type 055 drawstring. This information is in complete agreement with the information of the US Coast Guard. The Type 055 warship is one of the most modern and lethal warships in China. This warship is equipped with a variety of killer missiles.