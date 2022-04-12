South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg impeached over conduct following fatal car crash



South Dakota House on Tuesday voted to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravensburg, who was involved in a September 2020 car accident in which he killed a man after hitting a deer.

In a 36-31 vote, Ravnsborg, a Republican who took office in 2019, became the first official to be indicted in South Dakota history. Ravensborg will be temporarily removed from office pending a Senate hearing. It would take a two-thirds majority in the Ravensburg Senate to be convicted of impeachment. The Senate will have to wait at least 20 days for his trial, but has not yet set a date.

Ravnsborg last year pleaded not guilty to a pair of crashed traffic misdemeanors, including an illegal lane change. He called the death of Joseph Bower a tragic accident.

In a brief vote to impeach the state’s top prosecutor, the Republican-controlled House charged Ravensburg with crimes that caused someone’s death, “presenting numerous errors” to law enforcement officers after the crash, and using his office to navigate criminal investigations. A Senate suffix means Ravensburg will be barred from holding any state office in the future.

Ravnsborg, who took office in 2019, was returning home from a Republican dinner in September 2020 when he hit and killed a beaver walking along a rural highway. A sheriff who responded after calling Ravnsborg 911 initially reported it as a collision with an animal. Ravnsborg said he did not realize he had hit a man until he returned the next day and found the body.

Highway Patrol concluded that Ravensburg’s car had completely passed over the highway shoulder before hitting Bower, and crime investigators later said they did not believe some of Ravensberg’s statements.

“He should have resigned, he should have done a respectable job,” said House Speaker Spencer Gosh, who oversaw the House inquiry and voted against the impeachment.

The impeachment articles require the approval of a majority of the 70 members of the House and are passed by a single vote.

Of the 36 people who voted for him, eight were Democrats and 28 were Republicans. Against this, 31 were Republicans. Republican Scott Odenbach withdrew himself because he gave legal advice to the attorney general after the accident. The other two Republican lawmakers were absent.

Ravnsborg, who was mostly silent about the crash and did not show up for the vote, sent a pair of protest letters to lawmakers Monday night urging them not to impeach him.

“In a few hours, your vote will set a precedent for next year,” Ravnsborg wrote. “No state has prosecuted an elected official for a traffic accident.”

He has also been accused of interfering in the investigation against Republican Gov. Christy Neim and supporting the impeachment because of the Attorney General’s conduct.

After Ravensburg went out with the governor after the crash, he filed a pair of ethics allegations against Noam with the state government accountability board.

After the vote, Neymar, who handed Ravensburg a letter to lawmakers, said:BizarreIssued a tweet stating that the “correct decision” had been made to impeach Ravensburg.

“Today, the House of Representatives has done the right thing for the people of South Dakota and the family of Joe Bower,” Noem wrote.

Last month, in a 7-2 vote, a Republican-controlled South Dakota House committee recommended that Ravensburg not face impeachment charges for his role in a fatal car crash.

