South Dakota prison staffing shortages leave inmates with no showers



Staff shortages at a South Dakota prison have reached a point where inmates are temporarily unable to take a bath.

April 22-24 Staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls was low enough that inmates could not leave their prison cells for showers, according to KVN.

An event with community and family members has also been canceled due to staffing issues.

South Dakota Correctional Secretary Kelly Wasco told the Dakota News Now that the deficit is leading to less movement of detainees in the facility.

“When your staff is so small, you have to control the movement of criminals in the facility. Because if there is a disturbance or an attack on the staff, we have very few staff to control it and provide security to everyone. Other,” Vasco said. Says.

Vasco wrote in a letter to state senators on April 12 that starting wages for correctional department staff would increase from জুলাই 17.89 to $ 20 from July.

According to Vasco, current employees will also receive a 6% pay increase and full-time pay will be paid for employees working 12-hour shifts.

South Dakota Governor Christy Noym said in July 2021 that the stuffing problem was ongoing.

“We have an incredible shortage here at the moment. So I think people will want to serve and work here [and] We need to acknowledge the need to meet some of these shifts, “said Noem.

A spokesman for the correctional department told News Outlet that they were working on paying, hiring and retaining staff.

“Our current, annual vacancy rate for all positions in the DOC is 31.5%. We are continuing to work on staff salaries, recruitment and retention,” the spokesman said, citing various examples.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for the governor’s office, told Gadget Clock Digital that “the governor’s name and correction department will continue to work to recruit and retain high-quality staff at all of our DOC facilities.”

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital, Michael Dakinder, a spokesman for the South Dakota Correctional Department, apologized for canceling the operation out of remorse, saying “the safety of our staff, prisoners and visitors is paramount.”