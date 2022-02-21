South #films #Bollywood #remake #akshay #kumar #Ratsasan #hrithik #vikram #vedha #salman #master #ajay #devgn #kaithi

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
Vikram Vedha - Hrithik Roshan

Vikram Vedha – Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan’s first strong look from Vikram Vedha has also been released. The pair of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan was seen in the Tamil film. The story is based on a gangster and a cop.

Salman Khan in Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Master

Salman Khan in Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master

It is not decided yet, according to media reports, Salman Khan will be seen in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Salman Khan has been approached for this film. This story is about a drunken professor. Which is sent to the children’s school. How the master shows his mettle on the gangsters and wrong things happening to the kids in the school. This story is based on this. However, no official information has come about Salman Khan and Master.

Akshay Kumar's Ratnasan

Akshay Kumar’s Ratnasan

These days Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film Ratnasan. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet will be seen together in this film. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil thriller film Ratnasan. Which is the story of a cop who is on a hunt for a serial killer.

Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of Kaithi

Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of Kaithi

Ajay Devgan is working in the Hindi remake of Kaithi. Ajay Devgan and Tabu have started shooting for this film. The Hindi remake of Kaithi has been named Bhola. Bhola is the story of an accused who sets out in search of his daughter. He encounters the drug mafia.

A Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramulul is being made. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are playing lead roles in the film. Its remake is being made in Hindi under the name Shahzada. This is one of the upcoming films of Kartik Aaryan.

Akshay Kumar in the superhit film Surai Potru

Akshay Kumar in the superhit film Surai Potru

Akshay Kumar’s name has been cropping up regarding Tamil star Suryaki superhit film Surai Potru. At present, Akshay Kumar will be busy with the promotion work with the shooting and release of his upcoming films. In such a situation, he can announce about this film by the middle of this year.

