South Korea Links Over 200 Covid Cases to Religious Settlement
South Korean officials said Tuesday they have closed religious facilities in the city of Cheonan, with 210 of the 427 residents tested positive for the coronavirus this week, the outbreak comes as cases in the country have soared.
At least 191 residents of the virus-infected settlement have not been vaccinated, said Li Sunhi, director of the Infectious Diseases Control Team of Cheonan in southern Chungcheng Province. Officials did not name the religious body, citing disease control laws that protect privacy.
Churches around the world are at the center of many epidemics of all epidemics. In South Korea, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which many South Koreans consider a cult, was involved in more than 5,000 cases that led to the country’s first virus outbreak. Officials have blamed the church for failing to provide the government with a complete list of its members and for obstructing efforts to fight the epidemic.
Since then, South Korea has largely avoided major outbreaks and has slowly begun to reopen for some visitors. Cases have risen to record levels in the past two weeks – reaching 4,116 daily infections on Tuesday, the highest since the epidemic – six daily cases per 100,000 people, compared to 29 in the United States, 36 in Singapore and 399 in Austria.
“The situation in the country is not so bad in itself,” said Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and director of the Korea National Institute of Health. Stopping reopening. “
But officials say the number of serious cases has weighed heavily on the country’s health system. In the past week, intensive care units in and around Seoul have reached 77 percent capacity, KDCA Director Jeong Yun-kyong said Monday.
Due to increasing covid hospitalization, the government plans to secure more than 260 beds for people with serious illnesses, the central disaster management headquarters said on Wednesday.
Members of a religious community in Cheonan live and worship together. About 70 of them took part in Kim’s make-up event on November 15 and 16, said Kim Yunchong, an official with the Infectious Diseases Control Department at the province’s health office.
Mr Kim said the cases were the site of the largest cluster of coronavirus cases reported in the province – and some residents were yet to be tested.
