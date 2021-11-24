South Korea Links Over 200 Covid Cases to Religious Settlement

South Korean officials said Tuesday they have closed religious facilities in the city of Cheonan, with 210 of the 427 residents tested positive for the coronavirus this week, the outbreak comes as cases in the country have soared.

At least 191 residents of the virus-infected settlement have not been vaccinated, said Li Sunhi, director of the Infectious Diseases Control Team of Cheonan in southern Chungcheng Province. Officials did not name the religious body, citing disease control laws that protect privacy.

Churches around the world are at the center of many epidemics of all epidemics. In South Korea, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which many South Koreans consider a cult, was involved in more than 5,000 cases that led to the country’s first virus outbreak. Officials have blamed the church for failing to provide the government with a complete list of its members and for obstructing efforts to fight the epidemic.