South Korea Says Kim Jong Led North Korea tested missile Japan Also Unhappy

North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile into the sea, which the South Korean military has described as a submarine-launched weapon. It is one of the most significant arms displays by the North Korean military since US President Joe Biden took office. The missile test came hours after the US reiterated its offer to restore diplomacy over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected North Korea’s launch of a short-range ballistic missile it believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile. South Korean and US forces are closely analyzing the launch. The South Korean military said the launch was carried out at sea but did not say whether it was submarine-launched from under the sea or from above sea level. .

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said his country’s preliminary analysis showed North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. Japan’s Coast Guard issued an advisory on the safety of the ships but did not say where the missile landed. North Korea had previously tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019.

South Korean officials held a National Security Council meeting and expressed “deep regret” over the launch, saying the test was carried out despite efforts to restore diplomacy. A strong reaction from South Korea could anger North Korea. North Korea has accused Seoul of condemning its weapons tests while enhancing its conventional military capabilities.

Japan’s deputy chief cabinet minister Yoshihiko Isozaki said Japan has expressed “strong opposition” to North Korea through its embassies in Beijing. There are no diplomatic relations between Japan and North Korea. North Korea intensified its weapons testing several months later in September. He also offered conditional peace talks to South Korea. In a few days, US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim is scheduled to hold talks with US allies in Seoul on the possibility of resuming talks with Pyongyang.

Nuclear talks between the US and North Korea have been stalled for more than two years. Sung Kim told reporters on Monday, “The US is constantly contacting Pyongyang to resume talks. Our intention is the same as before. We have no hostile intentions towards the Democratic Republic of Korea and we stand ready to meet unconditionally. We also have a responsibility to implement UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea, while being prepared to negotiate.