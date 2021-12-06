South Korea Temporarily Re-Tightens Covid Restrictions
South Korean officials said Friday they would reopen in phases that began last month, reduce group-size caps for social gatherings and require vaccination proof or negative coronavirus testing to enter restaurants, cafes and other facilities from next week. .
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum made the announcement because nearly 80 percent of the country’s hospital beds are in use for critically ill patients, and a few days later, six cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed among inbound passengers.
On Friday, officials said they had confirmed South Korea’s first omikron cluster, which belongs to the church.
At least two members of a church in Incheon confirmed the type. He was accompanied by two passengers who tested positive after the trip to Nigeria, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a statement. Another 800 potentially exposed people are being tested.
The church is the site of an outbreak of the former major coronavirus in South Korea, including one identified last month at a 500-member religious facility in the city of Cheonan, which has now confirmed 445 cases, including more than 400 unvaccinated people, local officials said.
In his announcement on Friday, Mr Kim said the government would limit private gatherings to four weeks. In and around Seoul, where there is a 10-person hat for the meet, the limit will be six; Other areas had a limit of 12, it will be increased to eight.
Officials say they must fully vaccinate anyone entering restaurants, cafes, cram schools, cinemas, sports stadiums, museums and libraries.
New daily cases in South Korea have been steadily rising for the past two months, jumping from about 1,500 in mid-October to 5,266 on Thursday, the highest level in the country since the epidemic began.
“The gradual recovery in our daily lives is now facing the most serious threat,” Mr Kim said. “Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated throughout the country.”
Most of those admitted to the hospital were unvaccinated, over 60 years of age or had pre-existing conditions, health officials said. According to official figures, although 80 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, rates for children have remained low, with only 20 per cent of people between the ages of 12 and 17 being fully vaccinated.
To promote vaccination among children, Shri. Kim said South Korean authorities would begin passing vaccines for him from February.
South Korean authorities have tightened border controls since the first Omicron type cases were confirmed on Wednesday. On Friday, the government began suspending segregation concessions for travelers from all over the country, requiring visitors to observe a 10-day segregation period and take three rounds of PCR tests upon arrival.
