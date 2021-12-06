South Korea Temporarily Re-Tightens Covid Restrictions

South Korean officials said Friday they would reopen in phases that began last month, reduce group-size caps for social gatherings and require vaccination proof or negative coronavirus testing to enter restaurants, cafes and other facilities from next week. .

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum made the announcement because nearly 80 percent of the country’s hospital beds are in use for critically ill patients, and a few days later, six cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed among inbound passengers.

On Friday, officials said they had confirmed South Korea’s first omikron cluster, which belongs to the church.

At least two members of a church in Incheon confirmed the type. He was accompanied by two passengers who tested positive after the trip to Nigeria, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a statement. Another 800 potentially exposed people are being tested.