South Korea to relax outdoor mask mandate as infections fall



South Korea will relax its outdoor face mask mandate next week.

Beginning on Monday, people in the country will only have to wear a mask when attending gatherings of more than 50 people or participating in sports and cultural events with potentially large crowds.

Jiang Eun-kyung, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said health authorities concluded that it was safe to relax the mandate order because the risk of COVID-19 infection outside was much lower, and other countries saw no meaning. Infection increases after similar restrictions are relaxed.

He recommended that people continue to wear masks outside if they have symptoms or where it is difficult to maintain at least a three-foot distance from others.

The office of President-elect Eun Suu Kyi has expressed concern that the move to simplify the mandate order could be premature.

Health officials said Friday that the mask mandate for indoor and public transport would also remain in place.

As COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions continue to decline, the country saw an average of about 63,000 new cases per day last week.

About 50,570 have been reported in the last 24 hours and less than 30% of the 2,800 intensive care units in the country have been occupied for coronavirus patients.

Following the March surge associated with the highly contagious Omicron variant, South Korea has moved to remove most epidemic regulations.

These include a 10-person limit for private social gatherings and a midnight curfew at restaurants, coffee shops and bars.

In addition, authorities on April 25 lifted the ban on eating inside movie theaters, religious facilities, bus terminals and train stations.

Although South Korea has lifted sanctions, elsewhere in East Asia, growth threatens communities.

In China, residents of Beijing are preparing for the lockdown through mass exams, and much of Shanghai is still confined.

Taiwan is facing its biggest outbreak so far.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were more than 509 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 6.2 million deaths reported as of Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.