South Korean diplomat punched in face in unprovoked attack in Midtown, Manhattan



MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — A foreign diplomat was punched in the face during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old South Korean diplomat was walking on Fifth Avenue and 35th Street in Midtown around 8:10 p.m.

That’s when an unknown suspect punched the victim in the face.

The suspect then took off on Fifth Avenue.

No words were exchanged prior to the attack.

The victim suffered a possible broken nose and was taken to NYU in stable condition.

