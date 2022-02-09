South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon wins Olympic gold in short track

Sports

45 mins ago
There’s no knocking off South Korea in men’s 1,500-meter short track speed-skating.

For the fourth time in six Olympics, a skater from the hotbed of short track took the title. Hwang Daeheon stuck his skate in front in a tight finish of the 10-man final at Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Steven Dubois of Canada earned silver. He crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized.

Hwang Dae-heon, left, of South Korea, reacts after winning his men's 1500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

Russian skater Semen Elistratov took bronze, matching his finish from four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games.

There were so many skaters in the final that six lined up on the start and the other four were in back. The pack circling the rink looked more like a relay than an individual final. But there were no crashes, unlike the second night of competition that was loaded with spills and penalties.

Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea, celebrates with teammates after winning his men's 1500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

Liu Shaoang of Hungary finished fourth. His brother, Liu Shaolin Sandor, was sixth.

South Korea was well represented in the final. Besides Hwang, Lee Juneseo finished fifth and Park Janghyuk was seventh.

China had been trying to topple the dominant South Koreans, but the host country failed to advance any skaters to the final. Ren Ziwei was penalized for an arm block in his semifinal.

