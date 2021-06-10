South Korea's MP faces backlash over using BTS pictures to promote policy campaign; issues apology

South Korea’s youngest MP apologised Thursday after she provoked fury amongst BTS followers by the utilization of images of tattooed singer Jungkook to promote her marketing campaign to liberalise the nation’s restrictive legal guidelines on inking.

Okay-pop followers are fiercely sustaining of their idols and whereas Ryu Ho-jeong of the fashionable minor Justice birthday celebration did nothing to negate she had Jungkook’s encourage, she grow to be accused of dragging him into politics.

The South has strict restrictions on tattooing, which whereas now not unlawful is classed as a medical plot and may possibly possibly maybe most interesting be carried out by an authorized physician — with violators going through doable imprisonment.

Even when tattoos comprise become extra frequent in most trendy years, many leisure figures silent apply plasters to veil theirs earlier than making television appearances.

Ryu — a self-confessed BTS fan — uploaded images of Jungkook to her social media accounts, some displaying symbols and the phrase “ARMY”, a reference to BTS followers, tattooed on his trendy hand, and others at some stage of which he coated them with an extended white sleeve.

“Dangle you seen your favorite celebrities coated in bandages on their our our bodies?” she wrote. “This hideous ask is the outcomes of television stations’ legal guidelines on tattoos.”

Ryu is proposing a bill to permit educated tattooists to be legally licensed.

However her social media accounts had been deluged with criticism, together with greater than 1,000 feedback on her Fb put up.

“Do not exhaust a celeb on your political agenda,” acknowledged one fan. “I’m jubilant I had already stopped supporting your birthday celebration.”

The 28-year-weak MP, a historic labour activist who now holds a proportional illustration seat, instructed a radio location Thursday she had needed to promote her bill through “day after day and present whisper”.

“I would possibly possibly maybe esteem to apologise if someone is offended,” she added.

However she did now not delete the images from her accounts, and the intense feedback endured to mount.