South Texas Hispanic Dem begs Biden to visit border before lifting Title 42



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Texas Democratic County judge has invited President Biden to visit the southern border before lifting the 42nd schedule at the end of the month.

In a 2-page open letter sent Monday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said his region was “at a unique juncture of national security and economic considerations.”

Hidalgo County was particularly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and subsequent economic disruption, he said.

“With this in mind, I am writing to invite you to visit our border community before your administration makes any significant changes to the current border policy,” he said.

Title 42 is a health policy that was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 as the nation was released from the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. The policy allows federal authorities to expedite the deportation of migrants across the border to prevent the spread of the virus across borders.

The Biden administration says the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will lift Title 42 by the end of May. But a federal judge in Louisiana ruled last week that the government could not release the rule before the deadline.

Operation Lone Star in Texas will receive another $ 500 million to secure the border, the government said. ABBOTT says

Border officials are expected to increase the number of illegal border crossings already on the rise after Title 42. Cortez said the United States would eventually be affected by the border crossing, but that “the initial impact (would) be limited to the border community.”

“We are responsible for welcoming, treating and caring for those immigrants even as we strive to care for the less fortunate in our community,” Cortez wrote.

“If we continue on the current path that stops the implementation of the current order, the negative consequences are expected to be real and immediate for American citizens living in border communities across the Southwest.”

Gadget Clock reached out to the White House for comment at Cortez’s invitation but did not return before the release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.