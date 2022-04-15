World

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

4 hours ago
A historic winter storm across the North Plain is finally coming to an end.

The extra light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snowfall is over.

Two killed in New Mexico fire, anger continues across West

In total, 36 inches of snow was reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana.

North Dakota Snow Total

North Dakota Snow Total
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

In North Dakota, travel has been severely curtailed, with up to 7 feet of snow reported.

The last snowfall from this system will be off Friday across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

However, the amount of heavy snowfall will be around for a while.

Current US snow cover map

Current US snow cover map
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Temperatures in these areas will remain below freezing until the middle of next week.

In the southern United States, there is an active weather forecast for Easter Weekend.

Map of severe storm threats in the south

Map of severe storm threats in the south
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

The severity of these storms is limited, but isolated severe storms will be possible every day.

From Friday evening, the storm will begin in the Lower Mississippi Valley from Oklahoma.

Excess moisture can be the biggest concern with this storm.

The total will be more than 2 inches wide, while the local volume can reach 4-5 inches.

