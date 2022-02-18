Southern California man arrested 3 times in day



A man from Southern California was arrested three times in the 16 hours on Sunday, the report said.

According to Los Angeles Fox 11, James Langdon’s first arrest occurred around 3 a.m. in Glendale, Los Angeles, when he led a police chase after officers tried to quote him for joking. The 47-year-old was arrested for alleged obstruction and was taken to hospital after requesting treatment. He was later released and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Hours later, an employee said he was arrested a second time on charges of trespassing inside a Glendale business after learning he was trying to enter a closed area with a screwdriver. He was arrested for trespassing but was released three hours later due to a county emergency “zero-dollar” bail order.

California lawmakers want to overturn Prop 47; ‘Re-criminalize the crime’

Around 7pm that night, officers were responding to a report of a break-in at a city apartment, allegedly finding Landon on the hallway outside an apartment where residents said the door was open and things had moved around.

When Langdon sees the officers, he goes back to the empty apartment and barricades himself inside. Officers set up a perimeter and after an officer went to the apartment to discuss his departure, Langdon was arrested for criminal vandalism. He caused about 6,000 in damage to the apartment and the building, police said.

According to FOX 11, Langdon was jailed on 150,000 bail after his third arrest.