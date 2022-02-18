World

Southern California man arrested 3 times in day

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Southern California man arrested 3 times in day
Written by admin
Southern California man arrested 3 times in day

Southern California man arrested 3 times in day

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

A man from Southern California was arrested three times in the 16 hours on Sunday, the report said.

According to Los Angeles Fox 11, James Langdon’s first arrest occurred around 3 a.m. in Glendale, Los Angeles, when he led a police chase after officers tried to quote him for joking. The 47-year-old was arrested for alleged obstruction and was taken to hospital after requesting treatment. He was later released and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Hours later, an employee said he was arrested a second time on charges of trespassing inside a Glendale business after learning he was trying to enter a closed area with a screwdriver. He was arrested for trespassing but was released three hours later due to a county emergency “zero-dollar” bail order.

California lawmakers want to overturn Prop 47; ‘Re-criminalize the crime’

James Langdon, 47, was arrested three times in 16 hours on Sunday in Glendale, California.

James Langdon, 47, was arrested three times in 16 hours on Sunday in Glendale, California.
(Glendale Police)

Around 7pm that night, officers were responding to a report of a break-in at a city apartment, allegedly finding Landon on the hallway outside an apartment where residents said the door was open and things had moved around.

Glendale police arrested James Langdon three times a day.

Glendale police arrested James Langdon three times a day.
(Glendale Police)

When Langdon sees the officers, he goes back to the empty apartment and barricades himself inside. Officers set up a perimeter and after an officer went to the apartment to discuss his departure, Langdon was arrested for criminal vandalism. He caused about 6,000 in damage to the apartment and the building, police said.

READ Also  Bronx Pedestrian Fatally Struck by FDNY Ambulance Driver – Gadget Clock

According to FOX 11, Langdon was jailed on 150,000 bail after his third arrest.

#Southern #California #man #arrested #times #day

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Woman Shot Husband, Brushed Teeth, Called 911, Cops Say – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment