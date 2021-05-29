Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ sr.indianrailways.gov.in
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification is out at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts by way of the web mode from 1 June 2021 onwards. Test software course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021: Southern Railway is in search of a job alternative for the candidates holding 10th/ITI cross qualification. The railway goes to rent candidates for the publish of Act Apprentice in numerous divisions of Southern Railway.
A complete of 3378 vacancies can be recruited by way of this recruitment course of out of which 936 vacancies are for Carriage Works, Perambur, 756 vacancies are for Goldenrock Workshop and 1686 are for Sign & Telecom Workshop, Podanur.
The net software course of for a similar will begin on 1 June 2021 onwards. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the web software until 30 June 2021. All candidates are required to undergo this recruitment notification for academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
Necessary Dates:
- Graduation of submission of on-line software: 1 June 2021
- Final date for submission of on-line software: 30 June 2021
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Carriage Works, Perambur- 936 Posts
- Goldenrock Workshop – 756 Posts
- Sign & Telecom Workshop, Podanur – 1686 Posts
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification: The candidates holding 10th/ITI qualification are eligible to use.
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Age Restrict – 15 to 24 years (There can be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)
Obtain Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 On-line Registration Hyperlink
Official Web site
The way to apply for Southern Railway Apprentice 2021
candidates can submit their functions by way of the web mode from 1 June to 30 June 2021. No different mode of software can be accepted. Candidates are suggested to maintain a printout of the web software for future reference.
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Software Price
- The appliance price is Rs. 100/-
- No price for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ladies Candidates
- Cost Mode: On-line mode
