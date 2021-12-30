South’s film industry is taking a toll on Hindi cinema

Aarti Saxena

The popularity of South’s films and their actors is no different today. Superstar Prabhas has already carved a niche for himself among the Hindi film audience with Baahubali and Baahubali 2. His film Saaho was also very much liked. Prabhas made his debut in the Hindi film industry as an actor through Saaho. Therefore, in 2022, many such films are coming which are either remakes of South or in which South’s actors are starting their careers.

There is no dearth of talent in the Hindi film industry. But due to sheepishness, filmmakers and actors and actresses avoid working hard. This is the reason why they make films in crores on the basis of clichéd stories. Due to the lack of good content, Hindi audiences have not only been drawn towards OTT but also South films have attracted a lot.

Due to this many viewers also happily watch dubbed movies of South. A living example of this, South’s actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika’s Hindi dubbed film Pushpa did a business of 40 crores in just 11 days. This was followed by the release of South’s actor Dhanush’s film Atrangi Re. This film was also well liked. Instead of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi, people liked the work of Dhanush a lot. It would not be wrong to say that there is so much power in the work of the artists of the South, the audience of Hindi takes them immediately.

After Kamal Haasan’s Ek Duje Ke Liye and Sagar Aravind Swamy’s Bombay Aur Roja, Yash’s KGF, Prabhas’s Baahubali, Sridevi and Jayaprada’s countless Hindi films and Dhanush’s Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re has left an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience. After this, once again the South people have been attracted towards the Hindi film industry.

There are many films coming in 2022. Tamil Telugu and Malayalam superstar writer lyricist Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a different style in the film Mumbaikar. In Karan Johar’s Liger, South actor Vijay Devra Konda, who made his box office success with his debut film Arjun Reddy, became the remake of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. This is what Vijay Deverakoda will be seen in the film Liger with Ananya Panday. It will release in 2022.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa’s heroine Rashmika Madan has also made up her mind to work in Hindi films due to which Rashmika will be seen working with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Good Bye. South’s director Raja Mouli is coming with the film RRR. The film also stars Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. At the same time, Ramcharan and Jr NTR are also going to debut in Hindi films. This film is being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

After the immense popularity of the film KGF released in 2018, KGF Chapter-2 is going to be released in 2022. Along with Yash, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will also be in the lead role in this film. Director Mani Ratnam’s film Ponyin Selvan is based on the historical novel. In this, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, South actor Karthi is also going to make his Bollywood debut.

Overall, the cinema of the South has emerged as a challenge for the Hindi film industry.