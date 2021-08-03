Southwest Wildfires Endanger Saguaros – The New York Times
ORO VALLEY, Arizona – It started with lightning, the fire that swept through the rugged Santa Catalina Mountains on the edge of Tucson. By the time firefighters brought the blaze under control, it had burned down thousands of saguaros, the towering cacti that can reach heights of 60 feet and live 200 years.
The loss was heartbreaking for many in Arizona, where indigenous people learned to feed on tree-like saguaros long before they became a famous symbol of the Southwest. Some saguaros still stand in the year-old scar of the Bighorn Fire, their trunks burnt to the limbs, testifying to their reputation as masters of desert survival.
Yet, said Benjamin Wilder, an authority on saguaros and director of the Desert Laboratory at the University of Arizona in Tucson, fire-damaged cacti would likely see their lifespans reduced.
“I don’t think there are more near-misses as we get to much bigger fires,” he said.
Forest fires are just one of the many threats saguaros face, threatening not only cacti, but also the mesquite, ironwood and palo verde plants that protect them. At the same time, the unhindered growth of invasive species, particularly the highly flammable buffalo buxel, has spurred greater competition for scarce water resources while fueling rapid and hotter fires.
Then there is the urban sprawl of Arizona cities. While laws generally protect saguaros from being shot – try this in Arizona and you can face years in prison – plant physiologists say all concrete in metropolitan areas absorbs heat and clings to it. This creates higher nighttime temperatures than in the open desert, making it more difficult for the saguaros to minimize water loss.
Taken separately, saguaros, which can be exceptionally resilient when mature, could eventually respond and adapt to any hazard. But scientists warn that climate change could accelerate all threats at once, leveling an impressive array of challenges against the iconic saguaro. (How do you know if people are new to Arizona? They pronounce the cactus name using a hard “g” instead of saying suh-wahr-ohs.)
Some disturbing signs are already ringing the alarm bells for admirers of America’s largest cactus. Of the 10,000 saguaros recorded in Saguaro National Park for a National Park Service report on climate change and the saguaro, only 70 were under 11 years old and were found almost exclusively in rocky foothills habitats.
“The establishment of young saguaros has almost ceased since the early 1990s in almost all habitats,” said the scientists who wrote the report, noting that the decline in the population of young saguaros took place during a period when temperatures in the Sonoran Desert began to rise and the region entered a long-lasting drought.
Findings like these are troubling for a plant that relies on what scientists describe as a set of favorable “Goldilocks” conditions to become established. Saguaros, each of which can scatter hundreds of thousands of ephemeral seeds in an attempt to breed, only grow in the northern parts of the Sonoran Desert – in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of it. from the state of Sonora in northwestern Mexico.
In places with relatively low rainfall, it can take a century for a saguaro to grow limbs that can give cacti a human appearance; a saguaro in Arizona with 78 arms is well over a hundred years old and is known as Shiva, after the Hindu deity.
Viewing the saguaro as a person is also rooted in the culture of the Tohono O’odham Nation, whose citizens live on both sides of the border with Mexico. According to the tribe’s oral traditions, a mother left her child alone while she went to play toka, a traditional game similar to field hockey.
Lonely, the child wandered to an anthill in the desert, then sank into the ground, returning in the form of a towering saguaro. Drawing on popular traditions that overturn the idea of a “food desert,” tribal citizens still use the sun-bleached ribs of the saguaro, shaped into a pole called a kuipad, to harvest the red fruits of the cactus, which are eaten raw, made into syrup or fermented into wine.
Extreme weather conditions
Jacelle E. Ramon-Sauberan, who teaches history and culture at Tohono O’odham Community College in Sells, Ariz., Said the ritual involved both capturing the fruit and symbolically paving the way for the harvest season. “We pull the clouds down to bring the rains,” said Ramon-Sauberan.
As a key species, the saguaro is also of exceptional importance to other forms of desert life. Gila peaks and golden sparkles have carved holes in saguaros for their nests, which can also house elven owls. Bighorn sheep and mule deer are known to eat saguaro flesh, a coveted water source in places with low rainfall.
Saguaros, in turn, depend on long-nosed bats and white-winged doves for pollination. Desert coyotes and turtles feast on the cactus fruit, spreading the seeds in the droppings left on the desert floor.
But man-made changes in the Sonoran Desert are disrupting the cycles of the saguaros that have been refined over thousands of years. One of the biggest challenges is buffalo grass, a drought tolerant plant native to Africa, Asia and the Middle East that was intentionally brought to the arid regions of the United States in the 1930s. for livestock fodder and erosion control.
While rising temperatures could benefit the saguaros by expanding the areas in which they can survive, warmer weather could also be a boon for buffalo grass, which has steadily spread to the southwest. Grubby orchardgrass infestations have increased since the 1980s, with plots doubling in size approximately every seven years.
The buffelgrass competes with species like palo verde trees, which provide canopy protection for vulnerable, slow-growing young saguaros – which can take around 10 years to grow to an inch and a half tall. But more importantly, perhaps, the buffalo grass transformed deserts, which were relatively fire-retardant, into fire-prone grasslands.
“Log grass fills these spaces between the saguaros, providing the fuel to transport larger fires into an ecosystem that is really not suited for this,” said Don Swann, wildlife biologist at Saguaro National Park. .
In what may be a harbinger, an unusually devastating expanse of forest fires last year, including the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains and the bushfire in the Tonto National Forest , left thousands dead and many survivors severely damaged. Relatively heavy monsoon rains have provided some sort of respite this year, although Arizona officials have worked to contain nearly 20 wildfires in the state in recent weeks.
In the meantime, some who live in the shade of the saguaros are mobilizing to protect the giant cacti. Some volunteers hand dig buffalo grass in and around Tucson; others spray the invaders with herbicides. In Saguaro National Park, a helicopter team is carrying out aerial spraying this week in some hard-to-reach places in the Rincon Mountains.
Patricia Estes, who ran the University of Arizona’s Molecular and Cellular Biology Lab, six years ago founded a volunteer group called the Catalina State Park Buffel Slayers. She said she got involved in digging up buffalo grass after learning how the invasive plant could trigger destruction in dry habitats.
“If you have a buffalo fire in a Tucson lane, it will melt someone’s car or chain link fence,” Ms. Estes said, adding: “The biggest threat to the saguaros in climate change is is not heat or drought.It is the fire that sweeps and burns extremely hot.
