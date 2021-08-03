Southwest Wildfires Endanger Saguaros – The New York Times

ORO VALLEY, Arizona – It started with lightning, the fire that swept through the rugged Santa Catalina Mountains on the edge of Tucson. By the time firefighters brought the blaze under control, it had burned down thousands of saguaros, the towering cacti that can reach heights of 60 feet and live 200 years.

The loss was heartbreaking for many in Arizona, where indigenous people learned to feed on tree-like saguaros long before they became a famous symbol of the Southwest. Some saguaros still stand in the year-old scar of the Bighorn Fire, their trunks burnt to the limbs, testifying to their reputation as masters of desert survival.

Yet, said Benjamin Wilder, an authority on saguaros and director of the Desert Laboratory at the University of Arizona in Tucson, fire-damaged cacti would likely see their lifespans reduced.

“I don’t think there are more near-misses as we get to much bigger fires,” he said.

Forest fires are just one of the many threats saguaros face, threatening not only cacti, but also the mesquite, ironwood and palo verde plants that protect them. At the same time, the unhindered growth of invasive species, particularly the highly flammable buffalo buxel, has spurred greater competition for scarce water resources while fueling rapid and hotter fires.