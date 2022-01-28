SP candidate sultanpur anup sanda shiv tandav strot up election 2022

UP Election: SP leader Anoop Sanda started reading the source of Shiv Tandav from the stage itself. Not only this, he also challenged BJP leaders to read it.

The first phase of voting for the UP assembly elections is to be held on February 10. As the polling date is approaching, politicians are adopting various methods to attract the voters. In this sequence, a SP leader started reciting the stotra of Shiv Tandav from the stage itself. Not only this, he also challenged the BJP leader for this from the stage itself.

In fact, BJP is once again making Hindutva the main issue in UP. Samajwadi Party is also seen aggressively cutting this issue of BJP this time. Amidst the retaliation of top leaders, now the candidates are also showing themselves on the lines of who is the most Hindu. Something similar was also seen doing the SP candidate from Sultanpur, Anoop Sanda.

Addressing a gathering, Anoop Sanda said that CM Yogi could not read Rudrashtak. He said- “Yogi ji was reading Rudrashtak right here, could not read the first verse and it is considered more difficult than that, the Shiva Tandava Stotra. If Shiv Tandav Stotra is placed in front of you then you will not be able to pronounce it.

After this, the SP leaders started reading Shiv Tandav Stotra from the stage itself. To which there was a lot of applause. Sanda further challenged the BJP leaders to read it. Along with this, the former SP MLA also made a direct attack on the Hindutva issue of BJP. He said that he is a Hindu who believes in Gandhi and Lohia, not Godse and Savarkar.

The SP leader said- “Tell more Hindus than us. We are followers of Vivekananda, we are Hindus who believe in Gandhi. We are Hindus who believe in Dr. Lohia, we are not Hindus for Nathuram Godse and Golwalkar and Savarkar. The Savarkar who sent an apology to the British from jail. Our leaders have not apologized.”

Let us tell you that in UP, votes are to be cast in seven phases. According to the survey so far, the dominance between BJP and Samajwadi Party is visible in the state.