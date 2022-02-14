SP candidates started pleading to climb Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘election chariot’, people are enjoying this way on viral video

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is using more of his election chariot i.e. special bus prepared for campaigning than the rally. This hi-tech bus has all the facilities and there is also a system to give a speech by standing on the roof of the bus. On which the workers and candidates are also competing to get photographed with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav. One such video is currently going viral on social media.

The video going viral is being told of Muzaffarnagar. Akhilesh Yadav was giving an interview while riding in his bus, when his bus reaches a crowd of workers waiting. A person gets on the bus and talks with Akhilesh Yadav about walking on top of the bus (on the roof). Akhilesh Yadav says you will not be able to walk upstairs.

Akhilesh Yadav says Jayant ji can go. Stand here (inside the bus), from here the public will see. On this the person says that this is my assembly. After this Akhilesh Yadav is ready to take him upstairs but then says that you are overweight. On this the person says that I will board the bus from behind. Akhilesh gives his consent to this and excited the person gets off the bus and runs backwards. It is being told that this person was none other than Atul Pradhan, the SP candidate from Sardhana. Who was talking about standing on the roof of the bus with Akhilesh Yadav.

Sharing this video of Atul Pradhan on social media, people are taunting that Akhilesh Yadav does not recognize his own candidate. When Atul Pradhan is in the electoral fray against BJP leader Sangeet Som, Sangeet Som also took a jibe at it. Responding to this, Atul Pradhan said that Sangeet Som will not even remember when was the last time he sat with the Chief Minister. I want to thank Akhilesh Yadav ji that at least we can insist in front of our leader, we can speak our words.

Reacting to the video, a user named Krishnakant wrote that Akhilesh has done a heart-winning work here, any BJP leader or Union Minister insists on such Modi, always Modi or Shah behave like everyone else. Be a servant Leadership has its place but there is no such belongingness in them.

A user named Pradeep Verma wrote that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Samman’ is possible only in Bharatiya Janata Party because here after every three years the national president changes and accordingly other office bearers keep changing. Mulayam’s family is fixed in Samajwadi, Mayawati’s in BSP and false Gandhis in Congress.

Atul Pradhan has been fielded by SP as its candidate from Sardhana assembly, which is contesting against BJP leader Sangeet Som. The BJP has been waving its flag in the Sardhana assembly seat for the last 10 years. It is considered a safe seat of BJP, but this time some equations have changed.

