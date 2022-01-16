SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Makes fun of Journalist during PC Video goes viral

Throughout the press convention, a video of Akhilesh Yadav mocking the journalist has surfaced. Reacting to this, individuals have taken a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav.

Political agitation is intensifying in Uttar Pradesh relating to the meeting elections. Akhilesh Yadav, who’s busy within the election marketing campaign, is just not shying away from taking a dig on the journalists. Be it on a giant stage or on his election chariot, Akhilesh Yadav has been seen many occasions questioning journalists, making jokes. Not too long ago, during an interview on a channel, when Akhilesh tried to take a dig on the anchor by calling him an “sincere journalist”, there was slightly scuffle between the 2, however this time Akhilesh Yadav together with the journalist during his press convention. Persons are not accepting the conduct that he has accomplished.

Akhilesh Yadav made fun of journalist in PC! Truly journalist Prabhakar Mishra has shared a video of Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter. On this video, Akhilesh Yadav is seen sitting with many of his leaders. So far as doable this can be a video of a press convention solely. When the journalist tries to ask some inquiries to Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav begins asking him quite the opposite, “Which channel are you from? That is from BJP, whose funding is it? Are you asking questions in opposition to BJP? You’ll lose your job.” After this, the cries of the leaders and journalists current there may be heard.

Individuals’s reactions: On watching the video it’s clear that Akhilesh Yadav is making fun of the journalist who requested the query in his PC. Persons are giving their opinion on this conduct of Akhilesh Yadav on asking questions of the journalist. Some are expressing anger and a few are taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav. See some comparable reactions under.

Media is missing! However a pacesetter of stature like Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t like this type of speak with the media individuals!#UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/AGpPUIkr63 — Prabhakar Kr Mishra (@PMishra_Journo) January 16, 2022

Responding to a person named Ganesh Sharma, an individual who after learning overseas desires to steer a household celebration in direct dynasty politics, what else can one count on from the nation’s fourth pillar joke. However 99 p.c of the occasions, vanity proves an individual to be small. Journalist Anju Nirvana wrote that the media is getting its personal fame tarnished as a result of now phrases like taking stand, boycotting are now not within the media dictionary. What voice will you increase for somebody whenever you can not do it for your self?

A person named Vinay Singh is describing this conduct of Akhilesh Yadav with the journalist as overconfidence. Alternatively, Atul Tiwari says that if their protection is stopped for 2 days, then they are going to perceive when / who ought to say what! The leaders who used to make use of them until yesterday, who’ve dozens of instances, are giving them tickets to get energy right this moment. Then why are the eyes closed? Properly, how a lot to inform them, there’s a want for unity right here too.

A person named Vijay Songade wrote that Mulayam Singh Yadav gave plots to journalists, Akhilesh gave 2BHKs to journalists who had been in energy, however is now giving BJP certificates to journalists on foot from the chair. Yogi ji, if he had referred to as a journalist a Congressman or a socialist, by now there would have been an emergency in the entire nation.

Nonetheless, some individuals are blaming the journalists for this conduct of Akhilesh Yadav. A person named Rinku wrote that for the previous a few years individuals are seeing that the media is just not with the general public. The opposition can also be conscious of this and even when there is no such thing as a prospect of enchancment within the media, then it’s crucial to listen to such language.

Rishabh Chaudhary writes in his response that it’s a completely different factor to be missing and it’s a completely different factor to voluntarily turn into the mouthpiece of a selected celebration. When you have got already been made, you now must have the flexibility to pay attention.