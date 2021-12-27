National

SP chief took a jibe at CM Yogi regarding health index

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of the state for the poor performance of Uttar Pradesh in the health index released by NITI Aayog. He said that the people who spoil the health of Uttar Pradesh will be given the answer in twenty-two. UP should say today’s, not BJP. Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet […]

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of the state for the poor performance of Uttar Pradesh in the health index released by NITI Aayog. He said that the people who spoil the health of Uttar Pradesh will be given the answer in twenty-two. UP should say today’s, not BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav said in his tweet that in the health index of NITI Aayog, UP is at the bottom in terms of health and medicine. This is the true report of the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. Truth cannot be changed by publishing false advertisements all over the world. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav said in the same tweet that people have now come to know the truth of the BJP government. Those hiding themselves in the guise of foreigners have been exposed in front of everyone.

Significantly, Australia’s Minister Jason Wood praised Yogi Adityanath for the management of Corona in UP. He also expressed his desire to work with the UP government. He said that we are looking forward to working with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. We will work with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the promotion of culture and development. The Yogi government had publicized this in a big way in its favor, but the latest report of the NITI Aayog showed the mirror to Yogi.

On the other hand, people on social media supported Akhilesh’s point. Sandeep Kumar wrote- Malnutrition, hunger, poverty, unemployment, crime at the bottom of the Uttar Pradesh Yogi government, not the Yogi government, but the right government is needed. Zubin Shaikh said that till now it was visible on all the news channels that BJP’s Nayya is getting shaken in UP. But now even in BJP’s rally it has started showing that BJP’s boat is sinking. It is called Ram on the tongue, and a knife is next to Ram.

However, some people also took a dig at Akhilesh. Written from the handle of environment lover – Your reign has not become so old that people have forgotten. We remember what was our condition under SP rule. One wrote – Akhilesh Bhaiya has become BJP’s topper star campaign by breaking Pappu’s record. Vedanta Dixit posted the figures of Akhilesh government and said- Akhilesh ji, these are the figures of the tenure of your government, of the ‘Health Index’ of NITI Aayog.

