SP claims, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was passed by Akhilesh government, trolls started on social media

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was passed by the cabinet of the Samajwadi government, we will prove it by giving its documents.

A day before it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SP President Akhilesh Yadav credited the previous Samajwadi Party government for the passage of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Akhilesh Yadav said that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was passed by the cabinet of the Samajwadi government, we will prove it by giving its documents. At the same time, after this claim, people started trolling SP and Akhilesh Yadav on social media.

Akhilesh Yadav’s claim has been mentioned in the tweet made by the media cell of Samajwadi Party. The chief of the Samajwadi Party has been continuously accusing the BJP that the Yogi Adityanath government considers the plans of the time of the SP as its own. There has been a war of words between the two parties regarding this.

At the same time, on the claim of Akhilesh Yadav to start the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, users on social media started trolling him. A user Hardik wrote, “Is there any new and cheap drug in the market, friends??”

A user Hardik wrote, "Is there any new and cheap drug in the market, friends??"

After this, a user named Ratan Shahi took a jibe at Samajwadi Party’s tweet and wrote, “Very few people know that 3/4th of the water on earth came from Samajwadi pots. That is why in 2017 the groundwater level has gone down due to the government’s departure. Next time Bhaiya ji comes to the government, he will again turn on the pots and submerge the whole earth.

A user named Ratan Shahi took a jibe at Samajwadi Party's tweet and wrote, "Very few people know that 3/4th of the water on earth came from Samajwadi pots. That is why in 2017 the groundwater level has gone down due to the government's departure. Next time Bhaiya ji comes to the government, he will again turn on the pots and submerge the whole earth."

Similarly, a user (@TRahul9991) wrote, “Akhilesh Yadav should also be given the post of Defense Minister of India for some time, do you know if there are some papers of Akhand Bharat, whose lines he has drawn by running tires in childhood. “

Earlier, on the occasion of the Saryu Canal Project being launched in Balrampur on Saturday, SP President Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the functioning of the Yogi Adityanath government. Akhilesh Yadav had said that three-fourth of the Saryu canal project was completed during the tenure of the SP government, but the BJP government took 5 years to complete the rest.