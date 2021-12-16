sp leader abu azmi statement after cabinet approval to raise marriage age of women from 18 to 21

The government will bring a law to amend the Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006 after the Union Cabinet approves the proposal to raise the marriage age of the girl to 21 years. Along with this, changes will also be made in rules like Special Marriage Act and Personal Law.

The marriage age of girls in the country is being increased from 18 years to 21 years. This proposal has been approved by the Union Cabinet. Commenting on the decision to increase the age of girls for marriage, SP leader Abu Azmi has given a controversial statement. The SP leader has said that only those who do not have children have brought such a law.

During a conversation with the news channel News18 India, SP Abu Azmi said that the opinion of those who are the father of the girl and the boy should be taken in making the law. At the same time, he said that there is no need to make any rules, it should be left to the family members that when to marry their girl or boy.

Apart from this, SP leader Abu Azmi also said that parents know very well about their child. So it should be left to them. At the same time, he said that you make this law and wait that there are as many tribals or SC and ST people who have the custom of marrying in childhood. File cases against them and put as many people as possible in jail.

The government will bring a law to amend the Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006 after the Union Cabinet approves the proposal to raise the marriage age of the girl to 21 years. Along with this, changes will also be made in rules like Special Marriage Act and Personal Law. After the recommendation of the task force headed by Jaya Jaitley, the Union Cabinet has approved it. This committee was formed in the year 2020.

This task force was constituted to address issues related to age-related problems of becoming a mother, reducing maternal mortality, improving nutritional status. The same task force recommended that the woman should be 21 years of age at the time of giving birth to the first child. Significantly, in the year 1978, the law regarding the age of marriage of boys and girls was amended. After which the minimum age of marriage was fixed at 21 for boys and 18 for girls.