SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Kushinagar airport inaguration, former IAS surya pratap singh asked When is Adani ji reaching

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, When is Adani ji reaching Kushinagar airport? Make it with taxpayer’s money, hand it over to Adani, that’s all, development is done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, October 20. During this, in his address, the PM said that this airport will not only promote tourism, but farmers, small entrepreneurs and many other people will also benefit. Employment opportunities will also increase. Politics has also started on the inauguration of Kushinagar airport. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that BJP had not even laid a brick in the foundation stone of this airport, but reached just to inaugurate it.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote from his official Twitter handle, ‘While he did not lay even a single brick of the foundation stone… even then the BJP workers came to inaugurate the works of SP… with their scissors, lace, garland, sweets. Remember BJP that ‘becoming a pilot doesn’t make the plane yours’ and also that the ground for the runway you are flying from was prepared by ‘someone else’. SP leader IP Singh remarked, “Today there will be election rain of jumlas in Purvanchal which is submerged in flood waters today and the works of SP will be declared as their own.”

Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh also took a jibe. He wrote, ‘When is Adani ji reaching Kushinagar airport? Make it with taxpayer’s money, hand it over to Adani, development is done. In another tweet, he shared a picture of a cartoon and wrote, ‘Adani’s flight.’ Senior journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai also took a dig and wrote, ‘Now it is the money of the tax payer, tomorrow it will be of some private company. Tell today, whose airport is Kushinagar tomorrow…?

Many users are also commenting on social media regarding the inauguration of Kushinagar airport. A user named Satish wrote, ‘This government has changed the name of destruction to Vikas. It does destruction, it tells development. As long as Modi’s rule is there, destruction will happen. Anil Sharan wrote, ‘Where is it sold, given in a gift! Anyway, the exchange between friends is not called selling!’

Gajendra Chauhan praised CM Yogi: On the other hand, actor Gajendra Chauhan, who has worked in serials like Mahabharata, also commented about Kushinagar airport. He wrote, ‘Landing and takeoff of Sri Lankan government aircraft as the first international flight at Kushinagar airport. In this, along with the delegation of the government there, Buddhist monks will also be involved. Praising CM Yogi in his next tweet, he wrote, ‘There is no one like Yogi ji…’.