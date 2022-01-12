SP Leader Ip Singh Sends Lock To BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh Said Please Go After 10 March Users Epic Comment On It

SP chief IP Singh despatched a present to BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and stated that after March 10, he’ll go away with it.

There’s not a lot time left for the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, in such a scenario, political actions have intensified within the state. Opposition events aren’t shying away from besieging the state authorities on native points. On the opposite hand, giving a blow to the BJP, a number of days earlier than the elections, Swami Prasad Maurya has joined the SP. On the similar time, lately, SP chief IP Singh despatched a lock to BJP’s UP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh. Additionally stated that after March 10, placing it on the workplace and returning house.

SP chief IP Singh’s tweet relating to BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh is getting a whole lot of headlines. Sharing an image of the ordered lock, he wrote, “Omprakash Rajbhar ji, Jayant Chaudhary ji, Rajmata Krishna Patel ji, Sanjay Chauhan ji and now Swami Prasad Maurya ji are with Samajwadi Occasion.”

SP chief IP Singh additional wrote within the tweet, “I’ve despatched a lock to BJP headquarters Swatantra Dev Singh Ji as a present. Will return house after 10 March. Not a wave, now the storm of SP is blowing. Now social media customers are additionally commenting so much on this tweet of his.

Rajmata Krishna Patel ji, Sanjay Chauhan ji and now Swamiprasad Maurya ji are with Samajwadi Occasion. I went to BJP headquarters @swatantrabjp Ji has been despatched a lock as a present, will return house after March 10. No wave, now the storm of SP is blowing. pic.twitter.com/DOu4v58L4G — IP Singh (@IPSinghSp) January 11, 2022

A consumer named Sunder Garg wrote, “Ever since Modi-Yogi took over the governance, jobs had been misplaced, enterprise locked. The lock can be placed on the BJP workplace, those that aren’t eligible, now they’ll go to the Math. A consumer named Shivendra Singh wrote, “No less than the locks would have been branded, as a result of the workplace has costly tiles and faucets. By the way in which, examine the return coverage too, in any other case it will likely be an enormous loss as a result of lock of Rs 45.

A consumer named Mamta Verma wrote in response to IP Singh’s tweet, “What’s the matter sir, the storm is occurring for the SP and the storm is a storm. Will blow everybody away, possibly even the wave individuals. A consumer named Rohit Yadav wrote, “IP sir there are three keys on this, ship one key to Keshav Prasad Maurya ji, the opposite key to Sunil Bansal ji and the third to Swatantra Dev Singh ji.”

Which respectively Swatantra Dev Singh, Sunil Bansal and Yogi ji can use in keeping with their comfort. https://t.co/DGCDN9Rw44 — IP Singh (@IPSinghSp) January 11, 2022

Even the SP chief himself didn’t again down from answering the consumer. Replying to the consumer, IP Singh wrote, “There are three keys with this lock. Which can be utilized in keeping with the comfort of Swatantra Dev Singh, Sunil Bansal and Yogi ji respectively.