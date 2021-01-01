SP leader IP Singh targeted Yogi Adityanath government over unemployment inflation and death due to covid Akhilesh Yadav said this

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Uttar Pradesh has the largest population of the country but the unemployment rate is the lowest. He said that the BJP government has given 4.5 lakh jobs in the state. Speaking in a program of Aaj Tak, the Yogi Adityanath government talked about inflation and deaths during covid But he has also defended his government. He said that since March 2017 Not a single person died of hunger in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh has targeted the BJP government regarding this matter.

He wrote in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle, ‘Sometimes it is said that there is no unemployment, sometimes it is said that there is no inflation, sometimes it is said that no one died of corona and sometimes it is said that there was never any shortage of oxygen. The BJP is not only ready to steal, but also to sew.

Users are also giving their opinion on this tweet of the SP leader. A user named Abdullah Hasan wrote, ‘The last time is going on for the government.’ A user named Deepak Singh writes, ‘A free vaccine is also a lie. Vaccine is being installed by taking money from the public. A user named Pradyuman Yadav wrote, ‘Samajwadi Party should promise to give jobs to all the pass candidates in 69000 teacher recruitment. Hope of all youth is from you.’

Sometimes it is said that there is no unemployment, sometimes there is no inflation, sometimes it is said that no one died of corona, and sometimes it is said that there was never any shortage of oxygen. The BJP is not only ready to steal, but also to do fencing. — IP Singh (@IPSinghSp) August 6, 2021

A user named Sunil Kumar wrote, ‘When the people of the opposition reached the doorstep of the common people, Bahujan, middle class, small traders, laborers, mothers, farmers, unemployed youth in grief and discomfort and joined their grief, then these people would be like this. Can’t throw it for a long time.’

Let us tell you, the National President of Samajwadi Party on Yogi Adityanath’s statement regarding inflation, unemployment, Kovid management. Akhilesh Yadav also targeted. Speaking in the program of Aaj Tak, he said that this time farmers and youth have decided to remove the government. Akhilesh Yadav asked the BJP government that how many youths were hit with sticks, how many were given jobs by the BJP.

He said that BJP had promised 70 lakh jobs but posters of 4 lakh jobs are being put up, they are also fake. Akhilesh Yadav said that the government has not given any list of employment.





