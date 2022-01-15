sp leader Swami Prasad Maurya claim to remove saffron party Sanghamitra said bjp will form government in UP

After becoming a member of Samajwadi Party, Swami Prasad Maurya said that BJP threw mud in the eyes of Dalits, backwards, minorities. The government was shaped on the power of the backwards by elevating the names of Keshav Maurya and Swami Maurya. However later it was introduced from Gorakhpur and made it sit.

Swami Prasad Maurya joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday after resigning from the Yogi Adityanath cupboard of Uttar Pradesh. Whereas becoming a member of the SP, he focused the BJP fiercely and said that the BJP will be uprooted. However his daughter and BJP MP from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya has claimed that the BJP government will be shaped once more in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to information channel India TV, BJP MP from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya said that Samajwadi Party will positively be in the battle however the government will be shaped by BJP. Effectively it will be determined by the individuals. The individuals will give their vote to whomever they suppose is correct they usually will additionally get an invite to form the government in the state. On the similar time, she said that if the party asks me to marketing campaign towards my father and brother, then I will positively go and if I don’t have to do it, then I will refuse.

Throughout this, he made the assertion given by his father that BJP will be decreased to 45 however said that his claim is as a result of he has at all times accomplished politics for the Dalits, backward and exploited. It’s due to engaged on the bottom that they’ve a mass base and wherever they go, their mass base goes there.

After becoming a member of the Samajwadi Party on Friday, Swami Prasad Maurya said that the BJP had acquired energy by throwing mud in the eyes of Dalits, backwards, minorities. The government was shaped on the power of the backwards by elevating the names of Keshav Maurya and Swami Maurya. However later it was introduced from Gorakhpur and made it sit. On the similar time, he said that he’s giving slogans of 80 and 20. It will be 80 and never 20. Now it will be 15 and 85. 85 is ours and there’s division amongst 15 additionally.

Aside from this, Maurya said that Swami Maurya could not have shaped the party, however doesn’t maintain his standing from any party. We joined palms with Akhilesh as a result of he’s younger, educated and has new power. We will destroy BJP. On the similar time, he said that there isn’t a hint of whomever we depart with. Mayawati is an instance of this.