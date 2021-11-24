SP leader thrashes BJP’s minority leader, party MLAs sitting on dharna; Incident of assault caught in CCTV

It is alleged that the municipal chairman, representative and SP leader Haji Raja, along with his gunners and supporters, ran and beat the BJP’s state minority media in-charge.

A case of thrashing of a BJP leader by a Samajwadi Party leader in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh has come to light. This entire case of assault has been captured in CCTV. It is alleged that the municipal chairman representative and SP leader Haji Raza, along with his gunners and supporters, ran and beat the BJP’s state minority media in-charge.

Fatehpur Police swung into action as soon as this video went viral on social media. In this high-profile case, a case was registered against 5 named and 20 unknown people including the SP leader under several serious sections including robbery, robbery.

As soon as the Sadar MLA came to know about this incident, Vikram Singh reached with his supporters and surrounded the Kotwali. He demanded immediate arrest of the SP leader and other accused. BJP MLA Vikram Singh, sitting on the dharna, while talking to the media said that there has been a deadly attack on the BJP’s state minority media in-charge. He said the attackers belonged to the Samajwadi Party and had a criminal background. In this case, he demanded the early arrest of the accused.

BJP leader demands arrest of Haji Raza

At the same time, the victim BJP leader said in his statement, “Seeing my increasing popularity in Muslim society, the land mafia and history sheeter Haji Raza and his supporters beat me badly while displaying illegal weapons and said that BJP was seen supporting If given, I will kill myself.” The BJP demanded the police to arrest Haji Raza at the earliest.

Police arrested one accused

In the whole matter, the CO City told that a case has been registered against the municipal chairman representative Haji Raza and his supporters in connection with the assault with Faizan Rizvi on November 22 in Sadar Kotwali area and one accused Junaid was arrested in this case. Is. Apart from this, the SP has suspended the gunner of the municipal chairman’s representative in the whole matter and has put the outpost incharge on the line. Along with this, a letter has been written to the IG in this regard for the suspension of the post in-charge.