SP leaders said, the country is running only by clapping, there is no economic expert in the government

The government is constantly on the target of the opposition regarding inflation. The SP leader targeted the Modi government on the issue of inflation and said that this government has nothing to do with the common people.

The opposition is trying to surround the government with inflation in the country. Many opposition parties, including the SP, are constantly targeting the government on rising prices. SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari said that no economic expert is able to work in the Modi government, they are running the country only by clapping.

When Anchor Sandeep Chowdhary in News24’s program on inflation asked questions on BJP’s arguments on inflation, he said that it is such an argument that the climate has not changed, we have changed. BJP is giving rhetorical arguments. Union Minister says that nowadays water comes for Rs 100.

The SP leader said that BJP leaders say that they are giving free vaccine, you will not pay the increased oil price. He said- “Cylinder prices have doubled in seven years. Diesel prices are skyrocketing and the government is patting its back. In fact, the government has no source of economic thought. The country’s economy advisor resigns. In this country, the scope of the Prime Minister’s economic thinking is so narrow that no economic advisor is able to work with him for a long time”.

Ghanshyam Tiwari further said- You go away singing songs in his devotion. The country is running by clapping and clapping of the Prime Minister. In that BJP spokesperson should come and say that no power in the world can stop inflation in India, but the wealth of the selected capitalists of the Prime Minister will double, no one can stop that too. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s own income will double and triple, no one can stop it.

The SP spokesperson said that the BJP government has nothing to do with the common people. What development are they doing in which common man gets buried under oil, gets buried under gas and this government keeps on playing through numbers.

At the same time, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Aggarwal, who was involved in the program, said about the rising inflation, that due to the policies of the government, the rate of inflation has come down compared to the last time, now people are getting money directly in their account.