SP MLA Nahid Hasan Arrested, Only 1 Day After filing nomination paper, Police Arrested in Gangster Act, Akhilesh lashed out

Samajwadi Get together MLA from Kairana Meeting Constituency in Uttar Pradesh Nahid Hasan was arrested by the police. A particular court docket on Saturday despatched him to 14-day judicial custody. The police had invoked the Gangster Act towards Hassan. The MLA was produced in an MP/MLA court docket at Kairana in Shamli district.

Kairana police mentioned {that a} case was registered towards 40 individuals together with Hasan final 12 months. Many of the accused had been launched on bail however Hasan did not give up in the court docket, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued towards them, he mentioned. SP has fielded Hasan from Kairana meeting constituency. Akhilesh had given him a ticket in the primary listing. He had filed his nomination yesterday solely.

A case was registered towards Nahid in 2019. A person had accused him of forgery of Rs 80 lakh in a land deal. A case of dishonest was registered towards him by the police. He was despatched to jail in this case in January 2020. Hassan was earlier booked by the SDM of Kairana for driving an SUV with out registration. There are various different previous circumstances registered towards him.

Nahid Hasan is without doubt one of the huge political faces of Uttar Pradesh. Hassan has inherited politics. His father Munawwar Hasan was a member of all the homes. Nahid Hassan entered politics after his demise in a street accident. Nahid’s mom Tabassum Hasan has additionally been an MP from Kairana.

Alternatively, on the arrest of Nahid Hasan, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav referred to as it a determined try by the BJP to win the upcoming elections. He alleged that the BJP was concentrating on the Samajwadi Get together. He mentioned that the arrest of SP leaders and threats to the leaders reveals that the BJP has turn into despondent. Whereas attacking CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh mentioned that he’s clear.