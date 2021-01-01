SP MLA said – Like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Assembly had a room for prayers, what will the yogis believe? – SP MLA from Kanpur demanded a prayer room for Muslims in the Assembly premises

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki has demanded a ‘prayer room’ in the UP Assembly to offer prayers. The Jharkhand government has provided a room for this. Solanki on Monday wrote a letter to Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit in this regard. In the letter, Solanki wrote that during the assembly session, Muslim MLAs have to go outside the Vidhan Bhavan to offer prayers.Irfan Solanki, MLA of Sismau Assembly constituency in Kanpur, said that if there was room for prayers, Muslim MLAs could attend the convention and offer prayers.

Irfan Solanki said, ‘I have been an MLA for 15 years. It often happens that during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly, Muslim MLAs have to go to the mosque to offer prayers. If there is a prayer room in the assembly itself, it is very small, in which 4-5 people can come together after Namaz. If the time of Namaz is fixed, then the work of Vidhan Sabha will not be missed.

The SP MLA said, ‘It happens many times that the MLA has prayed in his constituency and pooja is a matter of faith. Whether it is an international airport or a domestic airport, a prayer hall has also been built. If the Speaker of the Assembly wants to think about this, there will be no harm in it.