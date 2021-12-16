SP MP told why Muslims do two marriages, said on the question asked on Owaisi’s statement – ​​I do not associate myself

SP MP from Moradabad Dr. ST Hasan had given a statement a few days ago that BJP is going to bring Common Civil Code and if it is implemented then Muslims will not be able to remarry. On a question related to this statement, the Samajwadi Party MP clarified this and at the same time he also gave the reasoning behind doing two marriages.

Samajwadi Party MP said in India TV’s debate show ‘Muqabla’, “Two marry because suppose the wife is very ill, there is some incurable disease or there are any such circumstances that children are not getting married then second marriage is allowed. We don’t have a ban here that you can’t get married again.”

At the same time, clarifying his statement related to the Common Civil Code, ST Hasan said, “If the Muslim Personal Law Board is abolished in it, then the Waqfs will end, the laws which Muslims give to the children as their inheritance will end and Muslims will not be able to do two marriages.”

During this, the SP MP distanced himself from the statement of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in which he (Owaisi) had said, “Shaadi Karoge Na, don’t stay bachelor, bachelor is troubling you a lot, man if wife stays at home.” The mind also remains calm. ST Hasan said, “All these statements are hoax and I do not associate myself with it.”

Anchor Meenakshi Joshi asked another question to the SP MP, “How many children should there be in the family?” On this, ST Hasan said, “I do not find any educated person in today’s world who does not want to do family planning. Every educated person wants his children to get good education and get good job, go to good places.” He said that everyone does family planning for this, whether he is a Muslim or a Hindu. The SP MP also said that where literacy is low, family planning is minimal.