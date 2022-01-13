Sp rld alliance announced list of 29 candidates for assembly elections

Samajwadi Social gathering and RLD alliance has announced candidates for 29 seats. The candidates of Jayant Chaudhary’s get together have been fielded in a complete of 19 seats out of 29 seats. RLD has fielded Avtar Singh Bhadana, who just lately stop BJP, from Jewar. The Samajwadi Social gathering has fielded former minister Shahid Manzoor from Kithore.

Most of the seats the place the SP-RLD alliance has announced candidates are from western Uttar Pradesh and Braj area. In keeping with the list of candidates launched to this point, Rashtriya Lok Dal has given ticket to just one lady chief. RLD has fielded Babita Devi from Baldev.

RLD nationwide president Jayant Chaudhary tweeted the list of candidates from his Twitter account and wrote that I’m positive all the employees of the alliance, unitedly, will work with full devotion within the election of these candidates! Your assembly, your authorities can be fashioned from one MLA! The alliance’s slogan for this time’s assembly elections is “Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Social gathering alliance will convey change in Uttar Pradesh”.

Samajwadi Social gathering – Alliance of Rashtriya Lok Dal

Will convey change in Uttar Pradesh First list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022- pic.twitter.com/3xTanE906S — Samajwadi Social gathering (@samajwadiparty) January 13, 2022

For the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Social gathering, other than Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD, Shivpal Singh Yadav’s Praspa, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Subhasp, Sanjay Chauhan’s Folks’s Social gathering, Keshav Maurya’s Mahan Dal, Krishna Patel’s Apna Dal The communists have additionally cast an alliance with the NCP and TMC. A choice has additionally been taken concerning the sharing of seats with all of the events. RLD has bought the utmost quantity of seats after SP within the alliance.

The primary part of voting for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections can be held on February 10. Whereas the second part of polling can be held on February 14, the third part can be held on February 20. The fourth part of polling can be held on 23 February, fifth part on 27 February, sixth part on 3 March and seventh part on 7 March. Counting of votes will happen on March 10.