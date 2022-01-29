sp rld alliance press conference ghaziabad akhilesh yadav jayant chaudhary poll promises – UP Election: Akhilesh Yadav made big promises, said

Akhilesh yadav: Akhilesh Yadav has announced that the dues of sugarcane farmers will be paid in 15 days when the SP government comes.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a big announcement regarding the UP assembly elections. The SP chief announced in a press conference on Saturday that if the SP-RLD government comes to power, then a full meal will be fed for Rs 10. Along with this, if someone dies due to bull attack, then he will get a compensation of five lakh rupees.

Akhilesh said these things while addressing the joint press conference of SP-RLD in Ghaziabad. During this, the SP chief also targeted the BJP fiercely. He said- “Samajwadi canteens, Samajwadi kirana stores will be set up after the formation of the SP government. Where poor workers, passersby, homeless will be able to get ration and other items at affordable rates. In this canteen, you will get a plate for 10 rupees.

Further, the SP chief also made big promises regarding employment. He said- “Like MNREGA, we will also work to implement the Urban Employment Guarantee Act. So that many youths who come to the city can get employment and jobs”.

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said that in this election, the BJP will be cleared from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad to Ghazipur in Purvanchal. The SP-RLD alliance is going to register a historic victory in the assembly elections.

Akhilesh also retaliated strongly on the BJP’s attack on the alliance with Jayant Chaudhary. Akhilesh Yadav said that I am happy that both of us and Jayant Chaudhary are fighting the battle of farmers together. He said- “If someone is doing negative politics then BJP is doing it. We both want to end negative politics…we are all one and want to lead the path of prosperity by taking Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb forward. If the SP government is formed, the arrears of sugarcane farmers will be cleared in 15 days.

Let us tell you that in western UP, the BJP is looking troubled due to the farmers’ agitation and anti-incumbency wave. This is the reason that Home Minister Amit Shah himself is taking charge of the BJP in Jatland. He had also invited Jayant Chaudhary to come with him in the past. To which the RLD chief gave a stern reply.