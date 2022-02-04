SP-RLD workers were seen crushing the flag of BJP, the filmmaker asked- How will you get angry after losing this situation now?

A video has surfaced in which SP and Rashtriya Lok Dal workers are purportedly seen crushing the BJP flag.

Assembly elections are going to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh. Due to which the agitation has increased in all the political parties. Different types of videos are also being seen on social media. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on Twitter, in which Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal workers are purportedly seen crushing the BJP flag.

In the video, workers of both the parties are dancing on top of the flag while celebrating. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Many people are criticizing it. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also shared this video on his Twitter account.

Surrounding Akhilesh Yadav, Ashok Pandit wrote, “Peace-loving workers of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal dancing on the BJP flag. Right now this is the situation in the election campaign, so think how will these people vent their anger after losing? Along with this, he also tagged Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary and wrote, “What education have you given… Well done. Yogi will come, saffron will prevail, BJP will come again.”

Reactions of people have started coming on Ashok Pandit’s tweet. A user taunted, ‘A sample of law and order after the elections.’ The handle named City Lab read, “These two teams represent the goons.” One The comment came from the handle, “It is indecent behavior, the culture of the country, religion, society is to forget civilization and rituals!”

Let us tell you that the politics is hot regarding the assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand. Elections are to be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, the results of which will be declared on March 10. Rally and meetings have been banned due to corona infection. All the parties are campaigning vigorously through social media.