SP SBSP announced alliance for UP assembly elections Akhilesh Yadav OP Rajbhar Khadera Hobe

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SubhSP), which has a significant influence among the Rajbhar voters of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday formally announced to fight the upcoming state assembly elections in alliance.

Simultaneously, both the parties also raised the slogan of 'Khadeda Hobe' against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. In the 'Deprived, Backward, Dalit and Minority Participation Mahapanchayat' organized by the SubhaSP here on the occasion of its 19th foundation day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Subhaspa President and former minister Omprakash Rajbhar gave the speech given by Trinamool Congress President Mamta Banerjee in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. On the lines of the slogan of 'Khela Hobe', gave the slogan of 'Khadeda Hobe' for the upcoming UP assembly elections.

Akhilesh, the chief guest of the Mahapanchayat, called upon the Dalits, backward, downtrodden and other downtrodden sections of the state that the next election is their future election and BJP will have to be ousted from power. “If you miss this time, you will go back five years,” he said.

Putting a yellow scarf around his neck, Akhilesh took a jibe at the BJP and said, “Today red and yellow people have gathered, but seeing us don’t know who is turning red and yellow. If anything has happened in Bengal, the people here will also show the BJP by driving them out in the elections.” He said, “When the people of SP and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party have become one, then it may be that the people will win 400 seats. The door through which BJP came to power has been closed by Omprakash Rajbhar ji and together we have put a slack on it.”

Akhilesh said, “The moment Purvanchal wakes up, it becomes certain that history will change. I am sure that BJP will be wiped out in the coming elections. When the people of Maharaja Suheldev and the followers of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia unite and move forward, no one will be able to match that power.” The former chief minister alleged that the BJP government in the state did nothing but loot the people. He claimed, “Today the condition is that BJP leaders sitting in Delhi are lying to the people of Lucknow and the people of Lucknow are lying to the people of Delhi. The air-slippers, which the BJP had dreamed of making a plane travel, today they have to park their motorcycle due to the rise in the price of oil.

Akhilesh alleged that BJP is cheating in the name of Kisan Samman Nidhi. “Farmers are getting Rs 500 in the name of this fund but they are being looted in the name of diesel, fertilizers and other things. Farmers have been protesting for the last 11 months against the new agriculture laws of the Centre. During this, more than 600 farmers have lost their lives, but the ears of the BJP were not even crawling. When farmers are demanding justice, they are being crushed by jeep.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Subhaspa President Omprakash Rajbhar said, “There was a slogan of ‘khela hobe’ in Bengal and didi (Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee) played such a game that the BJP was on all fours. Went. Now you will be chased in UP. He told the people present, “Whoever BJP leaders come to the village to ask for votes, then tell them to first bring down inflation, then talk about votes.”

Rajbhar said that caste-wise census would be conducted in the state by making Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister in the year 2022, free treatment of the poor would be made by enacting a law, harassment of police personnel would be stopped, old pension would be restored and electricity bill would be waived. The former minister said that he resigned from the minister’s post due to non-fulfillment of the demand for implementation of the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee and told Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath, that he should not enslave them, but to bring justice to the society. are out.

It is worth mentioning that Akhilesh Yadav and Rajbhar had met in Lucknow in the past. Although both the parties had not given any confirmation regarding the alliance, but since then the speculation of an alliance between these two parties had intensified.

The SubhaSP had won four seats in the 2017 assembly elections. Party President Omprakash Rajbhar was also made the cabinet minister of the backward classes welfare department in the current Yogi Adityanath government of the state, but due to differences with the Chief Minister and the alleged neglect of the backward classes, Rajbhar resigned from the ministerial post by breaking the alliance with the BJP. Was. There is a large number of Rajbhar voters in the Purvanchal of the state, in which SubhaSP is said to have a good support base.