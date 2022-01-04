SP Spoke Person Taunted BJP And Called Them Ranga Siyaar Said They Do Not Relate To God In India TV Muqabla

The SP leader targeted the BJP fiercely in the debate show and said that they are colored jackals, they have nothing to do with God.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. While the ruling party is preparing vigorously to return to power, the opposition parties are also not shying away from campaigning. At the same time, they do not leave any opportunity to surround the ruling party. There was also a discussion in India TV’s ‘Mukabala’ regarding the assembly elections to be held in UP, where from BJP to SP, BSP spokespersons and political experts were also present. But in the midst of the debate, the SP leader called the BJP a colored jackal, and also alleged that he had nothing to do with God.

In fact, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria was questioned by the news anchor, “Akhilesh Yadav was seen wearing a tilak on his forehead and holding an ax in his hand. The BJP says that we gave the cannabis of Vedic culture to the Jinnahites. Responding to him, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said, “Look, you know of Bharatiya Janata Party that it is a false and jumlebaaz party.”

The SP spokesperson further added, “They don’t even know about Indian culture. Indian culture does not say that women will be lynched under your government and you will not take any action. Indian culture does not say that farmers should be trampled and the father of the tramp should be made Minister of State for Home. Culture doesn’t say to put hatred in the society.”

The spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party did not stop here. Targeting the BJP, he further said, “Indian culture always says that how there should be brotherhood, development, respect for women.” On his talk, the news anchor interrupted and said, “Your opponents say that after 30 years you remembered to build Parshuram ji’s temple, Akhilesh ji took it in hand.”

Responding to him, Anurag Bhadauria said, “I will hear praises from him in front of you now and I will also recite it myself, I will see how much I can hear. These are all colored jackals, they have nothing to do with God. Had it been related to God, the children would not have died in agony due to lack of oxygen.

Hitting back at Anurag Bhadauria, BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said, “Was giving a discourse on Indian culture. This is the same SP, when riots happen in Muzaffarnagar, they say that only Muslims will get compensation, not Hindus. They should be ashamed of taking the name of Ayodhya, because they had stopped Ramlila saying that we have no money.