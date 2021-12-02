SP spokesperson narrated the source of Shiv Tandav, then Sambit Patra also opened the book and sat down, see what happened next

Assembly elections are about to be held in Uttar Pradesh, in such a situation all the political parties have started their preparations. Recently, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attended the ‘News18’ program to discuss such important issues of UP. There was a heated argument between Anurag Bhadoria and Sambit Patra.

In the live debate, Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadauria narrated Shiv Tandav Stotra. After this, Sambit Patra started seeing the mistakes of Anurag Bhadauria and after opening the book, he himself started reciting the Tandava stotra. Sambit Patra said, ‘Just now when Anurag ji has read the mantra, I feel that the competition to become a Hindu is going on. Yes, of course I will read from the book. I have come with some other mantra, but I will not recite it. Thank you very much for reading the mantra of Shiva and that too read the Tandava stotra. There were many pronunciation mistakes in it.

Sambit Patra took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party and said, ‘If you people had developed so much, then why did the people show you the way out? You were two good boys sitting in a bicycle and went out. The aunt, nephew and babua had all left. What happened after the election results that one day bua ji held a press conference and said – I have not benefited, I am not your aunt. Means someone says something like this too. You steal the spout from the bathroom and come here and ask the name of the medical college.

Meanwhile, Anurag Bhadauria says, ‘All the allegations being made by you are completely false. Before telling all this, you just tell us the name of the medical college, which has been built in your government.

Sambit Patra says, ‘When the expressway was built in our government, they were asking us about toilets. Do you know why these people were asking about the toilet because these people steal the spout by going through the toilet. What to tell about these people that these people do not leave a bottleneck anywhere. If they tell the truth of these people, they themselves will be ashamed.