Entertainment

SP workers clashed with each other in the race to climb the stage, BJP leader IP Patel took a jibe up election

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
SP workers clashed with each other in the race to climb the stage, BJP leader IP Patel took a jibe up election
Written by admin
SP workers clashed with each other in the race to climb the stage, BJP leader IP Patel took a jibe up election

SP workers clashed with each other in the race to climb the stage, BJP leader IP Patel took a jibe up election

%E0%A4%86%E0%A4%AA%E0%A4%B8 %E0%A4%AE%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%82 %E0%A4%AD%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%A1%E0%A4%BC%E0%A5%87 %E0%A4%B8%E0%A4%AE%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%9C%E0%A4%B5%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A6%E0%A5%80 %E0%A4%AA%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%B0%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%9F%E0%A5%80 %E0%A4%95%E0%A5%87

The Samajwadi Party workers, who clashed with each other to climb the stage, have taunted the BJP leader.

On February 20, the third phase of voting is going on in Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Election). Till the end of the election campaign, all the parties stood in the field with full capacity. Where the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are claiming to win more than 300 seats. At the same time, the leaders of the opposition are claiming defeat of BJP in the third phase itself. In view of the elections, the leaders are also reaching out to the people and asking for votes for themselves and their party, then the exuberance of the workers is also causing trouble.

Bharatiya Janata Ke Party (Uttar Pradesh) spokesperson IP Patel (Prasant Umrao) has shared a video on Twitter. It is clearly visible in this video that SP workers have clashed with each other to climb the stage in the meeting of Samajwadi Party and the matter has reached to a scuffle. Sharing the video, IP Patel wrote on Twitter that this is the condition of the meetings of the Samajwadi Party, when the SPs do not get anyone else, they fight among themselves!

There is no official information about where the viral video is from, but it is being told from Malihabad. Where SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya had arrived to address the gathering. Now people are giving their feedback on social media. A user named Utkarsh Bhartiya wrote that sometimes the workers of the Samajwadi Party fight among themselves, sometimes their workers campaign for them but vote for someone else. The condition of Samajwadi Party is getting worse and worse now.

READ Also  Mumtaz Challenged Shashi Kapoor As He Denied To Work With Her In Films Actress Reveals In Interview - See One Day You Will Work With Me

A user named Vikas Sharma wrote that they should be sent to Parliament? A user named Raghavendra Verma wrote that when they do not spare their own people, then what will happen to us when the government comes? Words are not needed to express this.

A user named People Politics wrote that hey fool, this is called stage management. If no one will stop, then everyone climbs on the stage and many times the stage breaks down. There is always a scuffle in the crowd. A user named Anand Gupta wrote that this is socialist hooliganism, the people of Uttar Pradesh, please watch carefully, these mobs are not in control themselves, they can spread chaos anywhere. If this is the situation when in opposition, then on coming to power, we will try to quell the public as pain.


#workers #clashed #race #climb #stage #BJP #leader #Patel #jibe #election

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Netflix is making a live-action Gundam movie, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment