SP workers clashed with each other in the race to climb the stage, BJP leader IP Patel took a jibe up election

On February 20, the third phase of voting is going on in Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Election). Till the end of the election campaign, all the parties stood in the field with full capacity. Where the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are claiming to win more than 300 seats. At the same time, the leaders of the opposition are claiming defeat of BJP in the third phase itself. In view of the elections, the leaders are also reaching out to the people and asking for votes for themselves and their party, then the exuberance of the workers is also causing trouble.

Bharatiya Janata Ke Party (Uttar Pradesh) spokesperson IP Patel (Prasant Umrao) has shared a video on Twitter. It is clearly visible in this video that SP workers have clashed with each other to climb the stage in the meeting of Samajwadi Party and the matter has reached to a scuffle. Sharing the video, IP Patel wrote on Twitter that this is the condition of the meetings of the Samajwadi Party, when the SPs do not get anyone else, they fight among themselves!

There is no official information about where the viral video is from, but it is being told from Malihabad. Where SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya had arrived to address the gathering. Now people are giving their feedback on social media. A user named Utkarsh Bhartiya wrote that sometimes the workers of the Samajwadi Party fight among themselves, sometimes their workers campaign for them but vote for someone else. The condition of Samajwadi Party is getting worse and worse now.

A user named Vikas Sharma wrote that they should be sent to Parliament? A user named Raghavendra Verma wrote that when they do not spare their own people, then what will happen to us when the government comes? Words are not needed to express this.

A user named People Politics wrote that hey fool, this is called stage management. If no one will stop, then everyone climbs on the stage and many times the stage breaks down. There is always a scuffle in the crowd. A user named Anand Gupta wrote that this is socialist hooliganism, the people of Uttar Pradesh, please watch carefully, these mobs are not in control themselves, they can spread chaos anywhere. If this is the situation when in opposition, then on coming to power, we will try to quell the public as pain.