Space Force, newest branch of US military, to stand up new squadrons to address growing threats

Space Drive, newest branch of US navy, to stand up new squadrons to address growing threats



The Space Drive, the new branch of the U.S. navy, is constructing new squadrons to take care of new threats.

The announcement got here from Lieutenant Common Stephen Whiting, the primary commander of the Space Operations Command, which he stated was “sitting within the Nexus” command between the Sixth Armed Providers, the US Space Drive and the eleventh Fighter Command, referred to as the restored US area.

Each had been about two and a half years previous and had been launched below the Trump administration.

Throughout the “Scriver Spacepower Discussion board” on the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Research on Monday, Whiting defined that the U.S. area pressure would create three new intelligence squadrons within the subsequent two years.

“Over the following two years, we’re going to have three further squadrons in Delta 7, and with full funding, all of the billets are in place. We have now a menace evaluation squadron, a goal squadron and a PED squadron for procession, exploitation and promotion,” Whiting stated. “So, we’re actually getting the Intel necessities our area fighters want, and people Intel Guardians are main for us, and I am very, very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Whitting, referring to the growing menace from China and Russia throughout the on-line occasion, condemned the Kremlin’s “reckless conduct” in testing its anti-satellite weapons system in November 2021. He added that area forces should be ready for doable North Korean cyber-attacks. And Iran, as these international locations have much less area capabilities and fewer limitations to entry due to digital threats.

The quantity of traceable objects in orbit has elevated by 31% since 2021 and by 64% since 2020, Whiting stated.

“We’re now seeing different actors go to the moon, go to lunar orbit, and we’d like to be involved and keen on what they’re doing there,” Whiting stated. “In fact, at the moment we’re focusing extra on worldly actions, however as a commerce, as NASA, as different international locations start to transfer to and from the moon, we should transfer towards that orbital regime and so I’m proud of our group as a result of we’re forward of the menace.” We’re beginning to see that for positive. ”

After relying to this point on different branches of the navy, the Space Drive is within the course of of constructing a nationwide area Intel heart of its personal, Whiting stated.

It comes as Congress individually holds its first public listening to on UFOs in 50 years, at which period the Pentagon launched a declassified video.