Space Pagans and Smartphone Witches: Where Tech Meets Mysticism

Dortmund, Germany – “Let’s use smartphones and tarot cards to connect with the spirits,” read the writing on the wall, published in soft ultraviolet light. “Let’s create DIY equipment to hear the invisible world.”

The mantras, printed as wallpapers, are part of the “Cyberwitch’s Manifesto” by French artist Lucille Olympus, founded in a show called “Technoshamanism”, which will run until March 6, 2022 at the heartware mediankunstvaren in Dortmund, Germany. The group exhibition, which brings together the work of 12 artists and groups, explores the connection between technology and mystical, ancestral belief systems.

In our ever-online life, the supernatural is a high-tech moment. Spirituality is all in your feed: Self-help guru Deepak Chopra has co-founded his own NFT platform, The witches are reading Tarot on TikTok, and the AI-powered astrology app Co-Star has been downloaded more than 20 million times.