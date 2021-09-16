SpaceX Launches Astronaut Crew on an Orbital Adventure Like No Other
Kennedy Space Center, Fla. — A SpaceX rocket lifted off from a launchpad here on Wednesday night, carrying four Americans on an adventure to orbit Earth for three days like no other.
No crew works for NASA. The mission, known as Inspiration 4, is the first orbital voyage where none of the people aboard is a professional astronaut and where the government is, overall, a spectator and observer.
The evening sky was almost cloudless when the Falcon 9 rocket’s nine engines ignited, sending the rocket and its passengers into space.
Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old billionaire and founder of payment processing service, Shift4, financed the trip. As commander of the mission, he thanked those who made it possible, saying it had brought him and the crew “at the door of an exciting and unexplored frontier”.
“Some have come before, but many are to follow,” he said. “The door is opening now, and it’s so incredible.”
Isaacman’s public profile is far less prominent than that of Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos, two billionaires who flew to the edge of space in July in vehicles operated by their companies. Those trips lasted a few minutes before returning to the field.
But perhaps more remarkable is Mr. Isaacman’s three-day adventure, a step toward a future where space travel could be like airline travel today – accessible to nearly everyone.
It’s because Mr. Isaacman decided not to bring his friends on this space journey. Instead, he opened up opportunities for three people he didn’t know.
“We set out to deliver a very inspiring message from the start,” Isaacman said during a news conference on Tuesday, “and decided to do so through an interesting crew selection process.”
The result is a mission with a team that is more representative of the wider society – Hayley Arsinaux, a 29-year-old medical assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis; Sean Proctor, a 51-year-old community college professor who will be the first black woman to pilot a spacecraft; and Christopher Sambrowski, 42, a data engineer.
Mr Isaacman has declined to say how much he is paying for this orbital trip, only that it was less than the $200 million he hopes to raise with an accompanying fundraising campaign for St. which is one of its stated objectives. Travel.
During a press conference the day before the launch, the crew members expressed enthusiasm and said they were not panicking.
Ms Arsinox’s Instagram profile included images from the Kennedy Space Center. In a post, he posed with his mother, brother and sister-in-law in front of a Falcon 9 rocket. Another, taken from the launch tower, included the caption, “He’s ready, we’re ready.”
Dr. Proctor posted a picture of himself in his custom SpaceX spacesuit, in which he called himself “Flight Ready!” declared.
On Twitter, Mr Isaacman replied late at night to some of his followers with details of the trip. In response to a CNBC reporter’s question about the possibility of a delayed return to Earth due to weather or other factors, he said they can live in space For “about a week”.
On Wednesday afternoon, a live video circulated on the Internet, showing astronauts donning their spacesuits at a SpaceX building near the launchpad. This marks a change from the NASA center used by NASA astronauts, and from a government serving a mission to one focused on private enterprise.
Astronauts took a short ride to the launchpad in a Tesla SUV about three hours before liftoff. They climbed 255 feet to the top of the launch tower via elevator, and crossed a bridge to the Crew Dragon capsule. He stopped, beaming with wide smiles, to take in the view. He signed the “White Room” wall in a spot just outside the capsule door.
Then technicians sealed them in the spacecraft. Two and a half hours before launch, they were all tied up and checked into the communication system. Then 35 minutes before liftoff the rocket had to wait a long time before filling it with propellant.
Sarah Gillis, principal space operations engineer for SpaceX, who directed the crew into orbit from Mission Control, wished them all the best and a godspeed.
“It is an absolute honor to prepare you for this historic flight,” she said.
Once flight resumed, the crew’s enthusiasm was overshadowed by the forces exerting them, as shown in a video inside the capsule punching Dr. Proctor and Mr. Sambrowski.
The capsule then went into orbit 360 miles above the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope. Indeed, the Inspiration 4 crew will be farther from Earth than anyone else since the end of the Apollo Moon missions in the 1970s.
Inspiration 4 crew members will spend a lot of their time in orbit, which will help advance medical research.
Other activities will be more fun. For example, Dr. Proctor may be making some artwork.
“I’m excited to bring paint and do some art in the space, and am just thinking about the dynamics of fluids and watercolors,” she said Tuesday.
Mr. Sambrowski took a guitar with him and plans to play and sing in Crew Dragon.
“I apologize to any ears that are listening carefully, but I’ll give it my best shot,” he said. “And I know the acoustics are great.”
The payload also includes items that are being auctioned to raise funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Center, which treats children at no charge and develops treatments for childhood cancer as well as other diseases. Is. (Ms. Arsinox was a patient in the hospital as a child, before returning to work as an adult.)
After reaching orbit, they will orbit the planet, making 15 revolutions around the planet every day, until Saturday, when they are scheduled to return to Earth, separating off the Florida coast.
Jesus Jimenez contributed reporting from New York.
