SpaceX Launches Astronaut Crew on an Orbital Adventure Like No Other

It’s because Mr. Isaacman decided not to bring his friends on this space journey. Instead, he opened up opportunities for three people he didn’t know.

“We set out to deliver a very inspiring message from the start,” Isaacman said during a news conference on Tuesday, “and decided to do so through an interesting crew selection process.”

The result is a mission with a team that is more representative of the wider society – Hayley Arsinaux, a 29-year-old medical assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis; Sean Proctor, a 51-year-old community college professor who will be the first black woman to pilot a spacecraft; and Christopher Sambrowski, 42, a data engineer.

Mr Isaacman has declined to say how much he is paying for this orbital trip, only that it was less than the $200 million he hopes to raise with an accompanying fundraising campaign for St. which is one of its stated objectives. Travel.

During a press conference the day before the launch, the crew members expressed enthusiasm and said they were not panicking.

Ms Arsinox’s Instagram profile included images from the Kennedy Space Center. In a post, he posed with his mother, brother and sister-in-law in front of a Falcon 9 rocket. Another, taken from the launch tower, included the caption, “He’s ready, we’re ready.”

Dr. Proctor posted a picture of himself in his custom SpaceX spacesuit, in which he called himself “Flight Ready!” declared.